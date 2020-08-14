A petition to ban motorized boats on the Shields River moved forward this week after Montana officials voted to draft new rules addressing the issue.
Jeff Welch, a landowner on the Shields River east of Livingston, presented his petition to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission at a virtual meeting Thursday. The petition requests a ban on motorized use of the Shields River from its headwaters to its confluence with the Yellowstone River, citing concerns over public safety.
Jet boats traveling at high speeds have increasingly used the river, putting children, livestock, irrigation equipment, floaters and anglers at risk, Welch said. He worries a collision is likely, as the river is narrow, shallow and has many sharp bends.
Rules restricting motorboats traveling at more than 10hp are already in place, but Welch said technological advancements have enabled boats to travel at high rates of speed within those parameters.
“The river use keeps going up, technology keeps advancing and the potential for conflicts keeps rising,” he said. “There’s plenty of other places for motorized use on larger rivers.”
Pat Byorth, a commissioner, said the Shields River is so small and shallow that a boat with an electric motor would have difficulty navigating it. He said it wasn’t appropriate to risk livestock, wildlife and public safety by allowing jet boats.
Brian McGeehan, an angler and fishing outfitter based in Bozeman, said at the meeting he doesn’t think the Shields is suitable for travel by jet boats.
“I would recommend that you just ban all motorized use, including electric,” he said.
The commission unanimously approved drafting rules based on the petition.
Becky Dockter, chief legal council for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said after a petition is approved, she works with petitioners to write the language of the proposed rules. The public can then comment on the proposed rules.
The rules then must go through an administrative process with the secretary of state’s office. The proposed rules are then presented to the Fish and Wildlife Commission for a final vote.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.