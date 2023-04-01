The ShowTime singers from Pine Ridge Indian Reservation perform as the host drummers of the 47th annual American Indian Council Powwow in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse transformed into a packed dance arena on Saturday, as people from tribes across Montana and beyond gathered in celebration for the 47th annual American Indian Council Powwow.
The grand entry started at noon. After a drumroll call, dancers of all ages formed a line at the corner of the arena, then circled around center stage in an orderly procession. They followed behind two eagle staffs, the American flag and the flags of Montana’s many tribes.
“As you witness these different styles that come in this afternoon, we’re sharing the social part of these dances,” said Master of Ceremony Francis Sherwood, who is Arikara, Hidatsa and Navajo and hails from Colorado, according to an MSU news release.
“These dances have their ceremonial dances that go with them, that stay within the tribes that they originated from,” he told the crowd of spectators, who filled the stands. As they watched, people swayed to the rhythm set by the host drum group ShowTime.
The annual powwow is organized by the American Indian Council of MSU, and it’s one of the state’s largest. This year’s cultural celebration featured three grand entries, various dance and drum competitions and a variety of artisan work.
To complement the weekend of song and dance, organizers put together a fun run, which included 5K, mile and walking categories on Saturday. The powwow occurred in tandem with the annual MSU Powwow Basketball Tournament and the 2023 American Indian Alumni Brunch.
The MSU American Indian Council raises the funds to keep the powwow free. To find out more, people can visit montana.edu/aic/. At Saturday’s first grand entry, members of the student organization held the flags of Montana’s tribal nations.
“These young people — they come from their home fires, among their own nations, and they come here to the university system and they buddy up with other native kids just like them,” said Master of Ceremony Don Racine, who is an enrolled member of the Aaniiih (White Clay) Tribe.
“They put their minds together and their hearts together, and this wonderful celebration is one of the things that these young people are able to make happen,” he said. Racine hails from Fort Belknap, according to the university.
Lisa Perry, co-advisor to the MSU American Indian Council and an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, said this is her 11th year at the university, and she’s been a part of just about every single powwow since she got there.
“It’s getting better and better every year, and I think part of that is because of our student leadership,” she said. “I want to acknowledge our students and all of their hard work — just putting in the hours, the planning, doing all the nitty gritty work.”