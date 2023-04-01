Let the news come to you

Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse transformed into a packed dance arena on Saturday, as people from tribes across Montana and beyond gathered in celebration for the 47th annual American Indian Council Powwow.

The grand entry started at noon. After a drumroll call, dancers of all ages formed a line at the corner of the arena, then circled around center stage in an orderly procession. They followed behind two eagle staffs, the American flag and the flags of Montana’s many tribes.

“As you witness these different styles that come in this afternoon, we’re sharing the social part of these dances,” said Master of Ceremony Francis Sherwood, who is Arikara, Hidatsa and Navajo and hails from Colorado, according to an MSU news release.


AIC Powwow
Brad Hawley, from Billings, prepares to dance in a grand entry of the 47th annual American Indian Council Powwow in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on Friday, March 31, 2023.
AIC Powwow
Dancers perform during the 47th annual American Indian Council Powwow in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Photo Gallery: 47th American Indian Council Powwow
AIC Powwow
Dancers circle around the floor during a grand entry of the 47th annual American Indian Council Powwow in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on Friday, March 31, 2023.

