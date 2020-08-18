Montana Democrats and environmental groups are celebrating the news that President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to direct the Bureau of Land Management, but they’re also continuing to push for his removal as the agency’s acting director.
The White House announced the withdrawal of Pendley’s nomination over the weekend and has declined to explain the move. The Department of the Interior confirmed on Monday that Pendley will continue to “lead the Bureau of Land Management” as the agency’s deputy director of policy and programs.
Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, who has long spoken out against Pendley, said he shouldn’t have any position at the BLM.
“This withdrawal is a clear acknowledgment from the administration that he can’t hold up to public scrutiny or tough questions,” Tester said. “But our fight is not over until he is no longer overseeing our public lands.”
When Trump nominated Pendley as BLM director, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock filed a lawsuit arguing it was illegal for Pendley to continue serving as acting director of the BLM while his confirmation is pending before the Senate. With the withdrawal of Pendley’s nomination, Bullock said he would continue his lawsuit as long as Pendley remains acting director of the BLM.
“As long as Pendley illegitimately serves in this role, he will undermine our outdoor economy and way of life, both in Montana and across the country,” Bullock said.
On Monday, Sen. Steve Daines, who is running for reelection against Bullock, said he respects the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw Pendley’s nomination.
“I look forward to reviewing the next official nomination for the Bureau of Land Management director, and believe it’s critical whoever is selected understands the importance of our Montana way of life,” he said.
Daines previously voiced some support for Pendley. Last week, however, he said he had “serious concerns” about Pendley, particularly related to his views on Montana’s stream access law and the sale of federal lands to private groups.
Like Bullock, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who is running for governor, has also used the nomination of Pendley to criticize his opponent, Rep. Greg Gianforte.
“It came as no surprise Montanans couldn’t trust Greg Gianforte to stand up to an anti-public lands zealot — he and Pendley are like two peas in a pod,” Cooney said.
In July, when asked about Pendley’s nomination, Gianforte, who, as a member of the House, isn’t involved in the confirmation process, said he has been “very pleased with Trump administration appointments and their responsiveness to Montana issues.”
His spokesperson said on Monday that he “respects the administration’s decision” and “will continue working to protect our Montana way of life, keep our public lands in public hands, and increase public access to them.”
Montana Conservation Voters sent a letter to Montana’s federal delegation on Monday, asking that they demand Trump fire Pendley as the BLM’s acting director. The group specifically called out Daines and Gianforte for not vocally opposing Pendley.
“Sen. Daines and Congressman Gianforte, your silence on Mr. Pendley’s position — which signals your support of his anti-public lands record — is a deafening disservice to MCV’s members — your constituents, and our shared outdoor heritage,” wrote executive director Aaron Murphy.
Ted Brewer, with the Wild Montana Action Fund, said he is pleased Pendley is no longer being considered. However, he said Pendley should also not serve as acting director, especially given his advocacy for the sale of public lands.
“As we’ve said before, having Pendley run the BLM is like having an arsonist run the fire department,” Brewer said.
The Natural Resources Defense Council criticized Pendley for his statements against the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Good riddance to a racist who has no business managing our public lands,” said John Bowman, the nonprofit’s managing director of government affairs.
Pendley previously served as president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation where he worked with ranchers, oil and gas drillers and miners on public lands projects.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt appointed Pendley as the BLM’s acting director last summer and has repeatedly extended his tenure.
In late June, Trump nominated Pendley as BLM director, beginning the formal Senate confirmation process.
In nominating Pendley, the White House said he has worked to increase recreational opportunities on public lands, raised awareness about the impacts of wild horses and burros and emphasized the BLM’s multiple-use mission.
The Interior Department has refuted the idea that Pendley wants to sell federal lands, saying the BLM has acquired more than 25,000 acres of land and expanded recreational access on public lands under his leadership.
