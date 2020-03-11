Peak to Sky announced its remaining headliners for the second annual festival Tuesday, including Wilco, Sleater-Kinney and comedian Fred Armisen.
The festival, scheduled for August 7 and 8 and curated by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, will also feature Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, the Jamie McLean Band, Kolars, McCready and friends, children’s musician Caspar Babypants and an art exhibit by McCready called “Life in Polaroids.”
Sleater-Kinney, consisting of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, exploded onto Washington’s underground rock scene after forming in 1994, playing to some of the same crowds as Pearl Jam. The band went on a hiatus in 2006 and didn’t reform until 2014. During that hiatus, Brownstein and fellow Peak to Sky performer Fred Armisen created and starred in the hit IFC show “Portlandia,” which ran for eight seasons and concluded in March 2018.
When the lead singer of Chicago alt-country band Uncle Tupelo departed in 1994, the remaining members formed Wilco, and the band has been playing ever since. Wilco has won multiple Grammys and released 10 studio albums, the most recent last fall. The band plays in Missoula at the Wilma Theater this Saturday.
In addition to starring in “Portlandia” from 2011 to 2018, Armisen was a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 2002 and 2013. He’s been involved in a variety of comedy shows and movies outside of those two, including “Documentary Now!” and “Anchorman.”
Last year’s festival saw McCready jamming onstage with a star-studded supergroup consisting of members from Guns N’ Roses, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Foo Fighters. His choices for his supergroup this year are still under wraps.
Peak to Sky’s website states that the festival is “closely monitoring” the spread of coronavirus and following guidance from the CDC to “ensure the highest health and safety standards are met for Peak to Sky 2020 attendees.”
Tickets for the festival go on sale March 18 at 9 a.m. and can be found on the festival website, peaktosky.com.
