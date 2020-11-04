Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday appeared to have held on to their legislative seats in Gallatin County, according to preliminary election results.
The closest race in the county as of press time was for House District 64. Republican Jane Gillette was leading Democrat Brian Gabriel Popiel with 3,866 votes, 51%, to 3,285 votes, 43% — a lead of 581 votes. Libertarian candidate Doug Campbell received 356 votes, 4%.
The candidates were vying for a spot at the Montana Legislature, which meets every two years in Helena to make laws and pass a state budget. State representatives are elected to two-year terms. State senators are elected to four-year terms.
Other legislative races were clearer by press time Tuesday.
Democratic Reps. Jim Hamilton (House District 61) and Denise Hayman (House District 66) were uncontested in their races. Republican Walt Sales did not have an opponent in his bid for Senate District 35.
In Senate District 31, Democrat Chris Pope received 10,464 votes, 67%, to Republican Nicolas Allevato’s 5,019 votes, 32%.
Democrat Ed Stafman was beating Libertarian Francis Wendt with 5,526 votes, 76%, compared to 1,783 votes, 24%, for House District 62.
Democrat Alice Buckley pulled away from Republican Bryan Haysom with 3,253 votes, 62%, to 1,990, 38%, for House District 63.
Democrat Kelly Kortum received 5,444 votes, 63%, over Republican Jolene Crum’s 3,215 votes, 37%, for House District 65.
For House District 67, Republican Jedediah Hinkle lead with 3,463 votes, 58%, to Democrat Colette Campbell’s 2,282 votes, 38%. Libertarian Andrew Schaefer received 271 votes, 5%.
Republican Caleb Hinkle received 3,569 votes, 64%, to Democrat Emily Brosten’s 1,968 votes, 36%, for House District 68.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.