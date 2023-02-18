Caleb Sinnema and Derek DeJong jump into the frigid water at Glen Rotary Park during the President’s Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. DeJong said this was his first time doing the plunge. “It was cold but worth it,” he said. “We’ll definitely be here next year.”
Saturday marked Skylehr Stiles’ 17th polar plunge. Wearing Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, he ran across a long red carpet toward Glen Lake. Apart from a small pool that volunteers carved out of the ice, the pond was frozen over completely.
Stiles leaped into the ice-cold water alongside Bozeman-born singer-songwriter Stephanie Quayle and K-SKY radio host Dave Wooten. Moments after they jumped in, the trio emerged to the pond’s surface and scampered to a hot tub, provided by the event sponsor Mountain Hot Tub.
Soon, the tub was crowded with other polar plungers. Quayle — a national recording artist and Saturday’s celebrity participant — was proud to be at the pond with athletes like Stiles. Growing up, she used to drive her ponies to Glen Lake Rotary Park all the time.
“We’ve been raising money in support of Special Olympics and everything that it allows the athletes to be able to do,” she said. “When you think about the amount of people who came together to put this on. … It’s such a testament to the community wanting to do more than just donate money.”
Wooten agreed.
“I think it’s really cool that on a day when it’s freezing, you can get 100 people out here to support one cause. Not only that, but many of them are here to actually jump in a pond that they had to cut blocks of ice out of,” Wooten said.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Hernandez has been the coordinator for the Bozeman President’s Plunge — a Law Enforcement Torch Run signature event benefiting Special Olympics Montana — for many years, and he’ll be stepping down from the role next year.
Hernandez said he’s training other deputies to organize the event — a process that usually starts four months in advance. Part of it involves checking in with sponsors. Saturday’s sponsors included Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, Salvation Army, Civil Air Patrol, the Gallatin County Search and Rescue dive team and lots of sheriff’s office members.
“It’s a huge effort on everyone’s part,” he said. “It’s so much fun to see the public come out and support the Special Olympics, and see the athletes jump. … There’s a lot of athletes here today, and they raise money and they plunge for their own cause. It’s great.”
As of Saturday morning, Special Olympics Montana had received about $38,000 in donations, with more expected later in the day, according to Hernandez. Amy Bliss, Law Enforcement Torch Run development director, said the state Summer Olympics games will be held in Bozeman on May 17 through May 19.
Most people donate to the cause online, and Hernandez said people can still do so after the plunge if they are interested. He added that the President’s plunge is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run program, which is “the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics.”
“In addition to running the torch, we do a lot of special events like this one,” he said. “One hundred percent of the money we raise goes to Special Olympics, and 100% of the money we raise for Montana stays in Montana… It’s great because our athletes stay here in the community.”
