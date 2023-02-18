Let the news come to you

Saturday marked Skylehr Stiles’ 17th polar plunge. Wearing Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, he ran across a long red carpet toward Glen Lake. Apart from a small pool that volunteers carved out of the ice, the pond was frozen over completely.

Stiles leaped into the ice-cold water alongside Bozeman-born singer-songwriter Stephanie Quayle and K-SKY radio host Dave Wooten. Moments after they jumped in, the trio emerged to the pond’s surface and scampered to a hot tub, provided by the event sponsor Mountain Hot Tub.

President's Plunge
The Bozeman President’s Plunge takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Glen Rotary Park.


Soon, the tub was crowded with other polar plungers. Quayle — a national recording artist and Saturday’s celebrity participant — was proud to be at the pond with athletes like Stiles. Growing up, she used to drive her ponies to Glen Lake Rotary Park all the time.

President's Plunge
Gallatin County Search and Rescue lend a hand at the annual President’s Plunge takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Glen Rotary Park.
President's Plunge
Volunteers pack up at the end of the annual President’s Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Glen Rotary Park.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

