The pond at the Glen Lake Rotary Park was a bit colder than Douglas March expected, but he said jumping into it on Saturday afternoon turned out to be pretty fun.
March was among the dozens of people who signed up for Saturday’s Presidents Plunge in Bozeman. Money raised through the event— where people take turns jumping into icy water— benefits local Special Olympics Montana athletes and teams.
Following the lead of a small crew of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the polar plungers took turns leaping— and occasionally easing— into the 36 degree water. A small crowd egged them on.
Each participant emerged from the water wide-eyed, then skittered to a hot tub provided by Montana Hot Tub. Some participants were fully dressed in elaborate costumes while they plunged.
Mandy Patriarche, a Special Olympics Montana spokesperson, said each polar plunger had to raise at least $125 ahead of the event. The money helps athletes travel to state competitions, and it also allows the nonprofit to put on local games.
Sixty percent of the Presidents Polar Plunge proceeds stay in the Bozeman, Belgrade, Livingston, Ennis and Three Forks areas, Patriarche said. By Saturday afternoon, the fundraiser had raked in about $25,000 for the organization.
“The Special Olympics is so fun. It’s a way to promote inclusion,” Patriarche said. “It gives our athletes the ability to show what they can do instead of people telling them what they can’t do. It’s a great general-awareness piece, and our athletes just love it.”
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Hernandez didn’t get to take the plunge on Saturday, but he has in the past. He’s been the local Presidents Plunge Coordinator for about 17 years, and he said the event has been one of the greatest things he’s ever been a part of.
“You’re exposed to a world that you don’t normally get to see. Being a law enforcement officer, you’re always having to deal with negativity and people at their worst times,” Hernandez said. “This is something we get to do that’s positive. It’s fun, it’s encouraging and I love it. It’s my favorite thing to do.”
Molly Ulvin, coach of Bozeman Jedis Special Olympics Team, said she felt an explosion of cold when she jumped into the pond at Glen Lake Rotary Park on Saturday. She and her team wore bright shirts and wielded lightsabers as they took the plunge.
“(The Presidents Polar Plunge) is a fun event. It gets you out of your comfort zone, and that brings out the best in a lot of people,” Ulvin said. “Special Olympics is an amazing organization with such wonderful people who are dedicated … supportive and committed. For kids and adults— it’s life-changing.”