The Park County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday in Emigrant.
Res Windham went for a run at about 5 p.m. wearing a gray Goonies shirt, jeans and a hoody with colorful designs. Windham weighs 120 pounds and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair, blue eyes and freckles on his nose.
A Department of Justice news release said Windham has no prior history of running away. It is unknown where he was going.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050 or 911.
