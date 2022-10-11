A 28-year-old White Sulphur Springs woman died in a one-vehicle car crash outside of Wilsall on Monday morning, marking the second highway fatality in Park County in less than a week.
Park County Coroner Al Jenkins identified the woman as Tira Marie Duvall, of White Sulphur Springs. Duvall was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Monday just after 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 89 North about 9 miles north of Wilsall.
Duvall was driving northbound on the highway when she drifted off the right side of the road. She then overcorrected and crossed into the southbound lane before driving off the left side of the road, according to the MHP crash narrative.
Her car rolled several times before coming to a rest on the driver’s side. Duvall was ejected from the car, according to MHP. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash, but speed is being investigated and she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to MHP.
Duvall marked the 176th fatality on Montana roadways since the start of the year and the fifth recent roadway fatality in MHP’s Bozeman district, which encompasses Gallatin, Park, Madison, Meagher and Jefferson counties.
On Thursday around noon, 76-year-old Jay Dixon, of Livingston, died in a two-vehicle car crash on U.S. Highway 89 South near Emigrant.
According to a crash narrative from MHP, Dixon was waiting to turn left into the Grey Owl fishing access from the highway.
A Chevy Silverado also driving south on the highway didn’t see Dixon’s car stop as he waited to take a turn and crashed into his car.
Dixon was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car and the driver of the Chevy were both taken to a local hospital with injuries. MHP is investigating the crash.
In Bozeman, two bicyclists were recently killed in collisions with cars.
Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton, 40, of Bozeman, was struck by a car on Oct. 4 and died due to his injuries on Saturday.
A memorial has been erected at the site of the crash near the intersection of North 15th Avenue and Oak Street and there is a GoFundMe account set up to benefit his family.
On Sept. 23, 75-year-old Richard Evers died in an early morning collision with a car near the intersection of Huffine Lane and Gooch Hill Road.
Just a few days prior, Charles Juhnke, 66, of Bozeman, was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Huffine Lane.
