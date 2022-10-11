Let the news come to you

A 28-year-old White Sulphur Springs woman died in a one-vehicle car crash outside of Wilsall on Monday morning, marking the second highway fatality in Park County in less than a week.

Park County Coroner Al Jenkins identified the woman as Tira Marie Duvall, of White Sulphur Springs. Duvall was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Monday just after 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 89 North about 9 miles north of Wilsall.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

