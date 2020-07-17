A Park County official said a fire that destroyed several buildings in the Yellowstone National Park gateway town of Gardiner started in the kitchen of one the businesses and was ruled an accident.
Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said an investigation showed the fire started in the kitchen of the Two Bit Saloon. The flames later spread to Yellowstone Raft Company, Red’s Blue Goose Saloon, and Rosie’s Pizza and Rosie’s Bistro.
“It’s an accidental fire,” he said.
No one was seriously injured. A deputy and at least one other person suffered minor smoke inhalation.
On Tuesday sometime around 3 p.m., Bichler said, someone ran out of the Two Bit Saloon on Second Street and Main Street, and flagged down a deputy about the fire. The deputy ran in with fire extinguishers, but Bichler said, “it was already rolling at the point and we couldn’t get it stopped.”
Law enforcement evacuated neighboring buildings as the fire spread.
Hours later, Bichler said, authorities decided to tear down Red’s Blue Goose Saloon to stop the fire from moving to other buildings on Park Street, directly in front of the entrance to Yellowstone.
There was some concern that the fire would jump the road and onto grass inside the park, “then setting the park on fire,” Bichler said.
The fire knocked down some power lines, shutting down electricity for some businesses. As of Friday afternoon, the power had been restored.
At least two online fundraisers have been established since the fire to support people affected by the incident.
As of Friday afternoon, a Go Fund Me page titled Gardiner Fire Relief Fund has raised $2,195 for “first responders and now some homeless residents” in the town. The organizer for the fundraiser said some restaurants and tourist spots are damaged beyond repair.
“We would appreciate any donations large or small to help this small historic town begin to recover,” the organizer said on the page.
On Facebook, another organizer started a fundraiser called Rosie’s Bistro Employee Fund. It had raised $465 by Friday afternoon. The organizer said the employees were dishwashers, servers, bussers, hosts and cooks of the businesses. Money raised from the fundraiser would go to those employees, and the organizer said anything helps.
“We walked to work one day and a historic fire burned all the memories we shared inside a real old building with lots of spirit from the American West,” the organizer said on the page.
