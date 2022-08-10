Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Officials have identified a woman who drowned on the Yellowstone River near Livingston on Friday.
Park County Coroner Al Jenkins identified the woman as Michaela Bray, 62, of Newport, Kentucky.
Bray was fishing just south of Carter's Bridge near Livingston when she went missing on Friday, according to information posted by the Park County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.
The Park County Sheriff's Office began searching for the woman on Friday afternoon.
Bray was found several hours later at about 7 p.m. by search and rescuers a few miles down river from where she was last seen.
Bray was in Montana on vacation visiting family, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Brad Bichler did not return several phone calls seeking additional information on Bray's death.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.