Officials have identified a woman who drowned on the Yellowstone River near Livingston on Friday.

Park County Coroner Al Jenkins identified the woman as Michaela Bray, 62, of Newport, Kentucky.

Bray was fishing just south of Carter's Bridge near Livingston when she went missing on Friday, according to information posted by the Park County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

