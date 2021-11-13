Park County housing report finds unsustainable market By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Absaroka mountain range can be seen towering over Livingston in this aerial photo taken June 17, 2021. Juliana Sukut/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A new report on housing in Park County found that housing inventory is low and prices are increasingly high.The Park County Needs Assessment, published Nov. 5, found that increasing costs of housing and low wages for county residents were reaching a tipping point for both homeowners and renters.The report, published by the Park County Community Foundation and the Human Resource Development Council, was aimed at helping public officials and local leaders make informed decisions, said Barb Oldershaw, the program director with the foundation. “We really wanted to put out a clear compilation of the facts of our current situation,” Oldershaw said. “You can’t have an effective solution if you don’t have a very specific outline of the problems.”The report, which Oldershaw said was a snapshot of the issues facing the county, forecasted that over the next five years the cost of housing will continue to increase faster than income for residents.For an economy that mainly relies on tourism and service industry jobs, the housing and income gap could mean Park County will continue to lose lower-income renters and homeowners.Already prices compared to pre-pandemic numbers have skyrocketed, caused in part, the report notes, by an increase in newcomers. A little over 17,100 people live in Park County, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.“The COVID-19 fallout has just really exacerbated what was already a difficult situation,” said Tracy Menuez, HRDC’s associate director. HRDC began compiling the report in 2020, prior to the pandemic’s start.Between December 2019 and June 2021, the median price for a single-family home increased 50.4%, the report found. In June, the median price was $425,250.The median household income in Park County was about $53,000 in 2019, according to the census. The housing report found that a little under half of households in the county earned less than $50,000 annually.For renters, the cost of housing is also becoming increasingly untenable, the report found. The average monthly rent is about $1,565, estimated by a local real estate agency, while the average renter in Park County makes about $12.79 an hour. Affordable or subsidized housing in the county was also low, according to the report. For people making an annual income lower than $15,000, roughly 991 households, there were only 221 subsidized houses and 64 rent-restricted rentals.“The really valuable, although distressing, lessons of the assessment is that we have a very limited amount of certain housing types — especially for single people — and housing that come with the kind of subsidies that allow you to live here if you’re a very low-income family,” Oldershaw said.For many Park County residents, the issue isn’t just fixing housing but also finding ways to retain the character of the area, Oldershaw said.“Livingston is the home of artists and cowboys, but if you want have the diversity of community you have to have a diversity of housing types,” Oldershaw said.But there are challenges in developing more affordable housing options, according to the report. None of the towns in Park County are entitlement cities — a federal classification that opens extra funding for housing for cities of a certain size — and developing in the county is expensive.The housing assessment is a first step toward a solution for housing needs, Menuez said.HRDC, which helped compile and publish the assessment, is now working on a housing action plan to immediately address the issues raised in the assessment.“That’s the next step is to take what we found out with needs assessment and meet those identified needs,” she said.HRDC plans to host a series of engagement meetings on the drafted action plan and encourages public participation from county residents, Menuez said. Information on the action plan and the meetings can be found online at hrdc.org/community-development/.“We’re in the planning stage. This a great time to be a part of the solutions moving forward,” Menuez said. 