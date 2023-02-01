The Park County Commission on Tuesday advanced an ordinance that would prohibit parking along several roads near a popular concert venue in the Pine Creek area of Paradise Valley.
Concert-goers, musicians, business owners, local residents and emergency responders were among the dozens of people who delivered public comments at Tuesday’s hearing. Opinions about the ordinance, which could curb parking options around Pine Creek Lodge, were divided.
When Pine Creek Lodge hosts concerts, people are largely limited to parking along nearby roads. But parked cars can crowd the steep banks and narrow shoulders on East River Road and other roadways, meaning parking can sometimes interfere with the flow of traffic during larger events.
Supporters of the commission’s proposed parking ordinance argued on Tuesday that the long line of parked cars creates a safety hazard because it can prevent emergency responders from accessing the venue, or delay their arrival. Cars that park in tall grass also run the risk of sparking fires, some attendees pointed out.
Opponents of the ordinance underscored the economic and social value Pine Creek Lodge provides, noting that the parking ordinance could stifle the business altogether. Many argued that the commission’s proposal unfairly targeted the lodge, and that its owners were not given enough time to come up with a solution.
As written, the ordinance would outlaw parking along East River Road from Deep Creek Bench Road to Barney Creek Road. It would also prohibit parking along Pine Creek Road from U.S. Highway 89 to East River Road and along Frelich Lane.
The ban would also apply to sections of Luccock Park Road, Deep Creek Bench Road and Deep Creek South Fork Road. The commission struck down an amendment that would have allowed people to continue to park 100 feet north and 100 feet south of the venue.
Ultimately, Park County commissioners advanced the ordinance. They will take it up again Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. If the document is approved at that time, the parking restrictions will go into effect on June 1.
Chairman Bill Berg said Pine Creek Lodge has planned no large events until June, and the commission received approximately 1,200 written comments responding to the proposed ordinance. There were lots of suggestions, as well as feedback from both sides, he said.
People wrote that the county should give the lodge owners more time to find a solution, and that it should prohibit parking on one side of the road, bolster public transit, install more signs and crosswalks and station a police escort at the venue, Berg said.
Livingston Fire and Rescue Chief Josh Chabalowski said that the parking ordinance is not about stifling the arts. It’s about public safety, and while wildfires are part of the risk of allowing cars to continue to line roads in the Pine Creek area, not being able to treat patients could lead to “a whole other level of detriment to the community.”
If there’s a concert and emergency responders can’t reach a patient — whether they get hit by a car, suffer an overdose or get a heart attack — because cars are blocking every avenue of entrance and escape, that patient has “6 to 10 minutes of life left,” he said.
“Unless any of you are willing to jump in there and start doing CPR, and effective, good-quality CPR, and have an AED available, and provide advanced life support cardiac medications to save these patients, it’s on us,” Chabalowski said.
“If it comes down to someone losing their life, whether it be a patron, a performer, somebody in that neighborhood or a child, who is going to answer for that, if we can’t get there?” he said. “Somebody is going to pay the price for this eventually.”
Eric Lane, of Livingston, told the commission that he often parks along public roads to fish and hunt, and he worries a parking ordinance could set a bad precedent for public access throughout Park County, and potentially the state.
“The people who own the place right by Mill Creek, where so many people put in their boats and use that public easement on a bridge — those people could do the same thing to the county commission. And all of a sudden, another landowner sees that, and across the state, maybe sweeping public access issues stem from this one decision,” Lane said.
Kevin Funk, a resident along East River Road, said that if commissioners do not act upon the ordinance, it will open Park County taxpayers to the responsibility of litigation.
“If a kid gets killed or somebody gets hurt, guess who they are going to sue? They’re not going to stop with the Pine Creek Lodge. They’re going to go to the county, and then they’re going to go to the state. The longer this goes on, the more risk you put on the taxpayers of this county,” he said.
Pam Schaefer, of Livingston, said she acknowledges the commission’s concerns about public safety, but she opposes the ordinance because it seems reactionary and targets one business, with economic impacts that could ripple throughout the area.
Schaefer said she worries that banning parking could lead to a “whack-a-mole-type application of ordinances all over the county,” that would become impractical and time-consuming to enforce. She said she views the ban as “a veiled attempt at zoning.”
“Whether it was the intention of this ordinance or not, the fact is it does target Pine Creek Lodge, and it sets a negative business tone for our county and for future businesses that are looking to set up shop here,” she said.
Torrin Daniels, a member of a bluegrass band called the Kitchen Dwellers, said his band has played music everywhere from Mexico to Alaska, but they’ve found there’s no place quite like Pine Creek Lodge.
“I don’t know exactly what the solution to this problem is, but I can tell you what it’s not. And that’s bringing all the operations there to a huge halt,” he said. “This seems super targeted and abrupt, and I think all we can do is ask for a little more time to find a better solution.”
