The Park County Commission on Tuesday advanced an ordinance that would prohibit parking along several roads near a popular concert venue in the Pine Creek area of Paradise Valley.

Concert-goers, musicians, business owners, local residents and emergency responders were among the dozens of people who delivered public comments at Tuesday’s hearing. Opinions about the ordinance, which could curb parking options around Pine Creek Lodge, were divided.

When Pine Creek Lodge hosts concerts, people are largely limited to parking along nearby roads. But parked cars can crowd the steep banks and narrow shoulders on East River Road and other roadways, meaning parking can sometimes interfere with the flow of traffic during larger events.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

