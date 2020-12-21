Bozeman is in the process of rolling out a phone app that can be used to pay for parking at the city’s downtown garage.
The ParkBZN app is now available in app stores on smartphones, said Mike Veselik, an economic development specialist for Bozeman. The city plans to officially roll out the app in the first week of January, Veselik said.
The goal, Veselik said, is to give people more options to pay for parking at the garage.
“It’s a convenience factor for people,” Veselik said. “It’s just creating the convenience and constantly trying to enhance the parking experience so people want to come downtown and stay downtown.”
Veselik said the city started working with the company Passport to develop the app over the summer. Montana State University already contracts with Passport for its parking, according to a news release from the company.
Users can select their location in the garage and how long they will be in the garage in the app, and pay the normal fare for parking. The app separately charges a convenience fee, Veselik said.
According to city documents from a July parking commission meeting, the convenience fee is $0.35.
Similar to how the garage tracks payments, the app uses license plates to track customers, Veselik said. Users can extend their parking time remotely using the app.
The parking garage downtown on East Mendenhall Street is free for the first two hours, and $1 per hour afterwards. There are also daily and evening rates. The city doesn’t charge for street parking in Bozeman.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.