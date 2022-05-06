'Organized chaos': Roller derby returns to Gallatin Valley

It’s a warm spring day after a week of dreary weather, and a door is propped open at the Haynes Pavilion. Gallatin Roller Derby members filter in, strapping on their skates and pads before hitting the wood floors.
The team is preparing for its first bout since 2019 on Saturday at the Haynes Pavilion at the county fairgrounds. It’s a return skaters have been looking forward to.
“This is the most inspiring group of women that I’ve ever been a part of,” member Heather Davies said. “Having this group that is really trying to help everyone get better as a team. It’s how do we do this together. It’s such a collaborative sport because you have to be communicating during every single jam, on and off the track.”
Davies, aka Inconvenient Ruth, said she’s always loved to skate.
“I came and joined the team, but I’d never actually seen a game, and I didn’t know how the game was played,” she said, adding it’s surprisingly common among newcomers to the sport.
Karen Hancock, aka Special Khaos, said teammates learn one another.
“It’s one of the only places I can find non-verbal collaborative flow happening with teammates. Making a play happen brings me so much joy,” said Hancock, who has been on the team for the last six years. “… As an adult to learn a new sport, it’s really unusual and it’s refreshing to try something and get better.”
The doubleheader mixer on Saturday — featuring skaters from across the state — starts at 5:30 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes beforehand. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door, with children 10 and younger getting in for free.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Bozeman Schools Foundation.
“We love our schools,” Hancock said. “… We really value Bozeman Schools Foundation and the way they support our community.”
After completely shutting down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team started practicing summer 2021 with masks on, the doors in the pavilion open and without contact, but didn’t have any matches scheduled. They continued non-contact practice until March of this year.
The nerves and excitement were flowing for the group as they prepare for their first game in over two-and-a-half years. Hancock described one of her first plays after returning to contact practice.
“It was like the cobwebs blew out of my ears, the only thing you can think about is stopping her. There’s no multitasking. There’s no worry. It felt so good,” Hancock said.
The roller derby governing body, or Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, took a cautious approach to the pandemic and return to games. Hancock said it laid out a seven-step plan for leagues, including taking into account case numbers in the region, positive cases on a team and community spread.
“It was one of the most aggressive of any sports league,” Davies said. “… So we didn’t do anything from March 2020 until summer ‘21 when we could be in here with all the doors open.”
Despite the rise of COVID-19 vaccines and a return to sports, it’s still been hard to find teams to play against with many of them needing to build new rosters.
Before the pandemic, Montana had roller derby teams in Helena, Missoula, Billings, Kalispell and Butte, according to Davies.
“I don’t know if any of them have full teams now,” she said.
Gallatin Roller Derby has been building back its own team in the last year, holding two recruitment rounds in October 2021 and earlier this spring. With around 30 people on the team, there are about 20 members who are ready for full gameplay.
“There’s a skill evaluation that allows them to start playing contact. You have to have a certain level of skills before moving to full gameplay,” Hancock said.
For Chloe Henry, Saturday’s bout will be the first of her roller derby career. Henry, who is a student at Montana State University, said she had skated around campus but had never been involved in roller derby before.
Henry started in October’s recruitment session after her roommate watched the movie “Whip it,” and checked to see if there was a team in Bozeman.
“It’s funny to think about what it looked like back in October just because I thought that I kind of knew what I was doing and then showed up to practice and was like, wow, I actually don’t know anything,” said Henry, aka HydroChloic Acid.
Davies, who is in her fourth year with the team, said there’s a lot going on during a bout, with skaters needing to pay attention to each other, the other team and the refs.
“It’s organized chaos,” she said.