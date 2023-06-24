One woman died and one person was injured after a single-vehicle wreck north of West Yellowstone on Friday.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Friday at mile marker 37 on U.S. Highway 191, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, 65-year-old Warren C. Johnson of Punta Gorda, Florida, was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and later flown to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Billings with serious injuries.
The only passenger, Anne E. Johnson, 61, also of Punta Gorda, Florida, was pronounced dead on scene.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Johnsons were driving north on U.S. Highway 191 in an RV towing an unoccupied Jeep.
At about mile marker 37, the RV drifted to the right side of the road. Warren Johnson then overcorrected to the left, MHP Trooper Tyler Brant said.
When the RV overcorrected, the Jeep apparently disconnected from the RV and rolled off the road. The RV also rolled off the left side of the road and came to a rest on its top, Brant said.
Both Johnsons were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed is not a suspected factor in the crash, he said.
The crash briefly halted traffic on U.S. Highway 191 on Friday afternoon as officials got on scene. Initially, first responders thought the crash was between the Jeep and a tour bus, Brant said.
In the release, Sheriff Dan Springer expressed condolences to the Johnson family.
