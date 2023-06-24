Let the news come to you

One woman died and one person was injured after a single-vehicle wreck north of West Yellowstone on Friday.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Friday at mile marker 37 on U.S. Highway 191, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 65-year-old Warren C. Johnson of Punta Gorda, Florida, was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and later flown to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Billings with serious injuries.


