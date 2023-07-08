Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
A 50-year-old Bozeman man died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway on Friday, which shut down the road for several hours.
According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday the 50-year-old man was driving south Highway 191.
Near mile marker 71, he veered into the northbound lane and crashed head-on with a semi-truck driving north, according to the report.
The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene. Officials have not released his name.
A 66-year-old man from Utah, who was driving the semi, was taken to the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center with "minor injuries," the narrative states.
There were no passengers in either vehicle. Alcohol, on the part of the 50-year-old man, is suspected to be a factor in the crash. MHP is investigating the crash.
The crash shut down both lanes of traffic on the highway for several hours while crews investigated the scene. The road reopened just before 5 p.m. on Friday.
This is the third fatal crash to happen on the Gallatin County stretch of U.S. Highway 191 in less than three months.
On June 23, one woman died and one man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover near West Yellowstone. The couple, both from Florida, were driving a camper on the road when they rolled off the road. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
In May, a 29-year-old Bozeman man, Deivin Roney Soto Baires, died in a three-vehicle crash also near Gallatin Gateway near mile marker 71. Officials determined the car that Baires was riding in had hydroplaned and crashed into a car in another lane.
There have been 73 fatal car crashes on Montana roadways since the first of the year, according to MHP.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.