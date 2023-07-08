Let the news come to you

A 50-year-old Bozeman man died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway on Friday, which shut down the road for several hours.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday the 50-year-old man was driving south Highway 191.

Near mile marker 71, he veered into the northbound lane and crashed head-on with a semi-truck driving north, according to the report.


