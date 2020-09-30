One man died and another had minor injuries after a canoe flipped over on the Madison River near Three Forks on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office identified the man who died as Scot E. Smith II of Belgrade. His cause of death is under investigation by the Gallatin County Coroner's Office.
On Tuesday afternoon, two fishermen found a man with minor injuries on a gravel bank in the Madison and Smith dead inside or underneath a canoe that had caught in a snag in the river caused by a large cottonwood tree. The snag was about two miles north of Cobblestone Fishing Access Site.
The two men were able to find cell phone service and called 911.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to the incident. According to the news release, all parties involved are accounted for.
