One dead, four injured after car hits moose near Cardwell By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 4, 2021

One person died and four people, including two children, were injured after a car hit a moose in Jefferson County near Cardwell on Sunday evening.The car, a Pontiac Grand Prix, hit the moose at about 7:50 p.m. while traveling south on state Highway 69 near mile marker 10 in the Boulder Valley, according to the Montana Highway Patrol crash report. The moose rolled onto the top of the car and the interior of the car "collided with the driver," a 27-year-old man from Clancy, Montana, MHP's fatal crash report says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Four passengers — a 21-year-old woman from Clancy, a 24-year-old woman from Whitehall, a five-year-old and four-year-old also from Whitehall — were taken to St. James Hospital in Butte for treatment. All four were later released, the crash report says. The moose was also killed in the collision, Montana Highway Patrol District Commander Mark Wilfore said.All four surviving passengers were wearing seatbelts. It's unknown to law enforcement if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.Highway Patrol does not suspect speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Wilfore said that lack of visibility may have been a factor — the sun sets at about 7 p.m. in Cardwell this week, according to the Farmer's Almanac, just under an hour before the crash.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.