Stories can be found in ordinary, overlooked places, author Jess Walter said.
“We tend to overlook places we’re from and sometimes those great historical novels and stories are as near as an old photo album, or library in your hometown,” Walter said.
Walter, a Spokane writer and author of “The Cold Millions,” this year’s One Book One Bozeman selection, will discuss finding stories in your hometown during an upcoming reading and workshop in Bozeman.
Walter will discuss his latest novel during a reading and book signing at Country Bookshelf on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, he’ll host a workshop on “finding your hometown in fiction,” at the Bozeman Public Safety Center’s community room at noon.
The events, which are free and open to the public, are part of Bozeman’s community-wide reading program One Book One Bozeman.
The One Book One Bozeman program is a collaboration between the Bozeman Public Library, Country Bookshelf, the Montana State University English Department and MSU’s Library, said Corey Sloan, the public library’s adult programming and outreach department head.
One Book One Bozeman began in 2003 in conjunction with a statewide program, One Book Montana, put on in part by Humanities Montana.
In 2008, One Book One Bozeman held its first community book program independent of Humanities Montana.
Recent titles picked for the program have included “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdich in 2021, and “The Weight of an Infinite Sky” by Carrie La Seur in 2020.
This year there have been book discussions, character studies, and programs that centered around the themes of the books.
Some larger events during the year-long program included a talk on the history of labor unions in Montana by a state archivist and a program with the Extreme History Project talking about prolific, local women of the time.
While primarily based in Washington, Montana history buffs will enjoy the nods to the state’s substantial labor history.
Sloan said the One Book One Bozeman committee aims to choose a book with broad appeal in the hopes of engaging as many readers as possible.
“The Cold Millions” had something for everyone, she said.
“Some people are character readers, there are some characters to get to know. People who are location readers, they talk about Spokane, Western Montana and Northern Idaho and they really get it in this book, and for plot readers: the last 50 pages are the best,” Sloan said.
Walter, who is from Spokane, said Bozeman readers will be able to easily connect to the book.
“There are a lot of different ways to connect to books and one is regionally and I think because this novel is about that period where mining and timber were the dominant industries and the labor movement that rose up — it very much connects to the history of Bozeman and the family stories of those that grew up here,” Walter said.