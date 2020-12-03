Bozeman’s community-wide reading program, One Book One Bozeman, announced its pick this week for the 2021 book: “The Night Watchman” by award-winning Turtle Mountain Band Chippewa author Louise Erdich.
“We decided to highlight a Native American writer because we have lots of Native American community members,” said Carmen Clark, library adult programming and outreach program head. “It’s a fictionalized work, but it’s based on her grandfather so it’s got all these family dynamics … and she’s a super great a author.”
One Book One Bozeman 2021 will take place in February, with virtual programming centered around the themes in Erdich’s book. Those events are still in the planning stages, Clark said, but will be included on the library’s newsletters and posted on the One Book One Bozeman page of the library’s website when the details have been nailed down.
One Book One Bozeman began in 2003 in conjunction with a statewide program, One Book Montana, put on in part by Humanities Montana. In 2008, One Book One Bozeman held its first community book program independent of Humanities Montana.
For several years, One Book One Bozeman was in conjunction with Montana State University’s convocation author and speaker. While it’s now independent of MSU’s convocation, the university is still one of several partners, including the library, the library foundation, Bozeman Public Schools and Country Bookshelf.
Last year, roughly 375 people checked out a copy of “The Weight of an Infinite Sky” by Carrie La Seur, the 2020 book selection, and an estimated 200 people read the book as part of a book club. About 250 participated in events at the library, in addition to all the people who attended the Country Bookshelf and MSU book clubs, Clark said.
Erdrich’s book is the first written by an Indigenous author that has been chosen for One Book One Bozeman, Clark said. Several Indigenous authors were chosen for One Book Montana before the statewide program concluded in 2010, including Blackfeet and A’aninin author James Welch in 2004 and Cree author D’Arcy McNickle in 2009.
Clark said a lot of thought goes into the selection. Normally, a committee of library employees and community partners get together to choose. This year those committee meetings were tougher because of the pandemic, so a group of several library employees chose Erdrich’s book.
“We have lots of different variety of formats so they’re available for everyone, too, which I think is really great,” Clark said. “That’s one determining factor, can we get them in lots of different formats.”
In addition to the copies normally at the library, Clark said there are 50 individual copies, four large-print copies, and several different forms of audiobooks. The library also has four book club kits with 10 books and a discussion guide that can be reserved for book clubs that want to participate in One Book One Bozeman.
The big goal of the program, Clark said, is to start a discussion about the book.
“A lot of people will talk to their friends about it, talk to us about it,” she said. “People might check it out for their book club and have discussions … to build a community around the book, that’s kind of the most important part.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.