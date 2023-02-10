The Gallatin History Museum is getting a facelift.
Inside the brick building on Main Street in Bozeman, exhibits are being rearranged and furniture is scattered in the middle of rooms as staff paint the walls.
Remnants of Halloween decorations from a haunted house last October can be seen on the walls.
But it’s more than just a fresh coat of paint on the walls. Staff are working on completely redoing the museums exhibits, said Museum Executive Director Lynn Yeager.
The museum has 40,000 items in its collection and Yeager said they want to showcase more items in addition to highlighting the building’s history.
“We’re also in the old jail, right, which is one big artifact,” Yeager said. “So we wanted to start paying tribute to that. But then also have a really clean and nice and updated space for the artifacts that we have so we can start telling the stories of the families, and be able to showcase them in a space that’s just really nice to be in.”
Staff closed the museum to the public in mid-January to begin the renovation and plan to partially reopen on Valentine’s Day. They will be closing off certain rooms for the next several months to finish renovating the exhibits, Yeager said.
Part of the plan includes a new exhibit of historical photos from Yellowstone National Park and other parts of the region from Frank Jay Haynes and his son Jack Ellis Haynes, Yeager said. And a new exhibit showcasing some of the thousands of documents they have related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, including information on the David Meirhofer case. Mierhofer was a serial killer from Manhattan who committed killings between 1966 and 1974.
Yeager said they are also planning more youth-oriented exhibits and a room kids would be able to use to do homework. They are planning to hire an education director in the near future.
Yeager said they had a huge turnout of kids for a haunted house this Halloween.
“We saw that enthusiasm that they had,” Yeager said.
On Friday, volunteers and museum staff were working on painting several rooms on the first floor of the museum. In a large room on the first floor, the dated carpet maps out the Missouri River Headwaters and the Gallatin, Madison and Jefferson rivers and an electric lantern flickers in an old pioneer cabin.
Recently, Yeager was dismantling a wooden ramp near one of the exhibits in the room when she found a metal door hidden underneath. They haven’t been able to open it, but Yeager said she is hoping they will be able to do so soon to figure out what it leads to.
A museum volunteer is guessing it’s just access to some old pipes, but Yeager is hoping it’s something more exciting. And she has reason to — in the northeast corner of the room, a hole around an old steam tunnel is thought to be the remnants of an escape route used by a former inmate.
The building is full of secrets.
“It’s almost like we find something new everyday,” Yeager said.
The museum is also working with a company to help them rebrand the museum, Yeager said.
“We’re trying to bring more of the community in here, while also sharing more of Gallatin County history,” Yeager said.
She hopes that the museum becomes a more active part of Bozeman as the city grows.
“It’s also about respecting the generational families that have been here because that’s their family’s stories. … There’s such a rich history here that deserves to have its own spot and be told,” she said.
