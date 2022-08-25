Bridge demolition
Explosives detonate during a planned demolition of an old railroad bridge adjacent to U.S. Highway 89 across the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The bridge, which was built in 1897, was severely damaged by flooding in June.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The demolition of an old railroad bridge forced the Montana Department of Transportation to unexpectedly close a nearly 2 mile section of U.S. Highway 89 near Livingston on Wednesday.

Bill Fogarty, MDT administrator for the Butte District, said the demolition and highway closure were “absolutely related.”

Shrapnel from the explosion created a hole in a steel girder of the highway bridge, Fogarty said. The girders are what support the bridge’s deck and overall structure.

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

