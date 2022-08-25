Explosives detonate during a planned demolition of an old railroad bridge adjacent to U.S. Highway 89 across the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The bridge, which was built in 1897, was severely damaged by flooding in June.
Bill Fogarty, MDT administrator for the Butte District, said the demolition and highway closure were “absolutely related.”
Shrapnel from the explosion created a hole in a steel girder of the highway bridge, Fogarty said. The girders are what support the bridge’s deck and overall structure.
The hole is roughly the size of a football, Fogarty said, and is on the exterior girder closest to the river and railroad bridge.
The railroad bridge, which was severely damaged by historic flooding in June, rests just over a thousand feet from the highway bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River. It has not been in use for years.
Private contractors and the U.S. Army Special Forces came to blow up the railroad bridge Wednesday, following fears it would collapse into the river and damage the nearby highway bridge.
Park County officials warned of delays on Highway 89 because of the demolition, but hoped the highway would be fully open again Wednesday afternoon.
Instead MDT had to close a 1.5 mile stretch of the highway around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, because of “unsafe conditions” on the highway bridge. The bridge needed to be inspected by an engineer before being cleared to open.
A bridge inspector for MDT completed the highway bridge inspection Thursday morning around 10 a.m.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the inspector cleared the highway bridge to safely open for single-lane traffic on the side without the broken girder.
Fogarty said the road, and single-lane traffic for the bridge, were expected to open by 5 p.m. on Thursday. Automated traffic signals will alternate stopping traffic one way for the other direction to come across the bridge.
It’s unclear when the bridge will be open to two lane traffic again — MDT has to fix the “sizable” hole in the girder first, Fogarty said.
On Wednesday, Park County recommended detours for passenger vehicles at Old Clyde Park and Convict Grade roads, and Bridger Canyon for trucks.
Taking down the railroad bridge has been a “high priority” for MDT ever since it was damaged in the flooding, said Greg Coleman, director of emergency management for Park County.
In order to expedite the bridge demolition, Gov. Gianforte asked the U.S. Army Special Forces for help.
The project was thought to be a win-win for the army special forces and Montana — the bridge would get taken down faster, and the military could have a special training operation for working with explosives.
“The State of Montana is grateful for the participation of our Armed Forces in this mutually beneficial training exercise and appreciates the opportunity to support the training of our military personnel,” the governor wrote in a letter sent to Brigadier General Guillaume Beaurpere on Aug. 17.
“The employment of explosives and related materials is permitted for the purpose of bridge demolition,” the letter also said.
The armed forces were only set to take down the northern span of the bridge, Fogarty said. They have completed that work, despite the inadvertent shrapnel damage.
Fogarty said they used explosives to drop the northern span to make the bridge more accessible to dismantle.
The bridge’s southern span is still over the river. For that section, a private contractor, Razz Construction, will dismantle it with cranes. The contractor will also take the bridge pieces away and recycle them, and place rip rap along the river banks to prevent erosion.
The contractor is not expected to start that work until early September, Fogarty said, and they have until the end of the year to complete it.
That means the 8-mile stretch of the Yellowstone from Mayor’s Landing to Sheep Mountain will remain closed for the foreseeable future. The stretch was originally closed in June after fears the railroad bridge would collapse.
Fogarty said the stretch of river may open “November at best.”
“I would be really amazed if the river opened for recreation before winter,” he said.
