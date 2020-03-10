The Bozeman High Hawks logo is being challenged by Miami University of Ohio, which contends the high school’s stylized logo of a hawk’s head infringes on the RedHawks’ copyright.
Bozeman Schools Superintendent Bob Connors told School Board trustees Monday that administrators are investigating which logo started first and when Miami University got its copyright.
“We’re trying to see if they stole it from us,” Connors said.
Miami University players were nicknamed the Redskins up until 1997, when they switched to the RedHawks.
Bozeman High started using the current Hawks logo image in 2000, Connors said, and painted the logo on the main gym floor in 2010. The logo appears on team uniforms, stickers, websites, official communications and artwork throughout the school.
Miami University seems to be engaged in a branding campaign, Connors said, because its website and all its sports team uniforms now use the capital M as a logo, not the hawk’s head. It sent Bozeman schools a letter last week complaining of copyright infringement.
Miami University’s colors are red and white. Bozeman High’s colors are red and black.
Connors said when he worked for the Stevensville schools, the mascot was the Yellowjackets, and the school paid $1 a year to Georgia Tech, which had copyrighted the Yellowjackets logo.
“Some colleges will work with you, some won’t,” he said, and Miami University won’t. “They’ll allow us to phase it out… We’re going back and forth.”
Trustee Greg Neil, a Bozeman High grad, said he’d be happy if the Bozeman Hawks switched back to their old logo from the 1990s.
“That was a great one,” Neil said.
But Bozeman High had to abandon that old logo because of a complaint from the University of Iowa Hawkeyes about infringement on their copyright.
Bozeman High started a contest then for students to design a new logo and briefly started using one image, which was abandoned after the art student who designed it asked for compensation.
Instead Bozeman High adopted the hawk’s head that looks like Miami University’s.
The two schools’ hawk logos look “very, very similar,” Connors said, adding that a certain percentage of the image that would have to be different to avoid copyright infringement.
“Theirs faces left, ours faces right,” said Luke Terry, student council member.
“That’s 50 percent different!” one trustee said.
“There are more important things in this world,” commented Trustee Wendy Tage.
“Not for attorneys,” quipped Chair Andy Willet, an attorney.
