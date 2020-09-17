Montana officials are searching for a wounded grizzly bear that charged two hunters on earlier this week in the Taylor Fork drainage south of Big Sky.
The attack occurred in the Taylor Fork drainage at the head of Eldridge Creek, about a mile and a quarter east from the Lightning Creek trailhead, according to the Forest Service.
Two hunters heard a bear charging at them, so one fired several rounds at the bear, officials wrote. The bear got within a few feet of the hunter that fired his handgun before it turned away.
“The whole encounter lasted a few seconds,” said Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
FWP officials discovered some drops of blood, but haven’t found the injured bear.
Jacobsen said the wounded bear may be more defensive toward people, depending on how serious its injuries are. Officials placed warning signs at Eldridge, Wapiti and Lightning Creek trail access points, the Forest Service wrote in a news release.
Officials are urging people in the area to be cautious, though no closures are in place. To avoid encounters, people should store their attractants appropriately, carry bear spray, avoid hiking alone, make loud noises and stick to established trails.
Jacobsen said FWP will gauge whether to kill the bear based on its injuries. He encouraged people who’ve seen a bear in the area and know it’s wounded to report it.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.