Firefighters were flown in to camp near the fire’s edge on the west side of the Bridger Range on Wednesday, and fire officials said they are making progress on containing the Bridger Foothills fire.
Meanwhile, Dan Dallas, incident commander of the fire, briefed Gov. Steve Bullock on the work done so far. He said he feels “pretty good” about the fire’s edges and that firefighters would allow “snags” inside the fire area to burn out because it isn’t worth risking a firefighter’s life.
“Its going to still be smoking for a while,” Dallas told Bullock. “That’s just going to be one of the things that happens.”
Wednesday marked the sixth day of the Bridger Foothills Fire that erupted Saturday and has burned more than 7,100 acres. Firefighters have been working to protect buildings, search the area for any remaining embers and knock out hay bales, logs and structures that are still burning.
Dallas said firefighters are concentrating on the northern part of the fire and trying to stop it from spreading farther south. He said the southern part of the fire looks “pretty well secured.” The ridge prevented the blaze from moving farther west.
“Everything looks pretty good,” Dallas said.
He said fire officials would soon determine how much of the fire could be considered contained.
“We’ll see quite a bit contained first thing in the morning,” Dallas said.
Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, fire spokeswoman, said firefighters would start camping on the mountain near the fire line to give them more time to work on digging lines. She said they would use trails in the higher elevations to help build lines.
“Crews have been going in, but now they’re getting high enough that it’s really a lot of time to go back and forth everyday,” Leuschen-Lonergan said. “They can get a lot more done when they go and spike in for a couple of days.”
Keith Long, security officer with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, said fire officials were taking precautions for COVID-19. He said firefighters’ temperatures are taken every day, and they’re also asked if they’re feeling healthy and that they use a code to keep all that information logged. Fire briefings have been conducted by radio.
Long said they’re being aggressive about the virus.
“When we’re talking about COVID, it’s another thing we have to deal with with the fire,” he said.
Long said no members of the fire crews working in the Bridgers have shown symptoms of the disease.
He said the days of big fire camps are over.
“A lot has changed,” Long said.
After the meeting, Bullock said fire assets are going to be stretched thin in the upcoming weeks. He said Montana is better off than Washington or Oregon or Colorado. He also said he’s recently received requests to send more firefighters to California.
“We’re still trying to assess what we could to do help,” Bullock said.
He said the Bridger fire was significant because of the 28 homes lost. It was the first time in 50 years that Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation firefighters had to deploy shelters. He said “thank God” no one was significantly injured.
“I’ve learned enough over the eight years as governor that, even on a fire like this, we’re not out of the woods,” Bullock said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Bridger Canyon Road will open to residents only at 10 a.m. on Thursday. It will still be closed to the public from Boylan Road to Brackett Creek.
At the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday several nonprofits set up tables inside the Haynes Pavilion to provide resources for people affected by the fire.
Mattie Griswold, outreach coordinator with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, which operates under HRDC, said the food bank is providing emergency food services to anyone who needs them.
She said HRDC has been collecting information on people offering housing and connecting them with people displaced by the fire. Griswold said people can call Jenna Huey, HRDC’s housing first coordinator, at 406-585-4856 for more information.
“We’re trying to collect all of that information and run it through our housing department so that we could match that with the families’ needs that are coming to us,” she said.
Michael Foust, director for the Western Montana Health Center, said the pandemic and tragic fire has impacted people emotionally and physically. He said the health center was at the event to “provide whatever level support” it can.
Foust said people looking for mental health services — outpatient or inpatient — can call 406-556-6501 for immediate access to help Monday through Friday.
He said he hopes to show people that they’re not going through this alone, although he understand it may feel that way.
“That they know people love and care for them,” Foust said. “That’s No. 1.”
