Montana officials on Thursday unanimously approved a rule requiring anglers to kill, report and turn in smallmouth bass caught in the Shields River in response to recent reports of the species in the river.
Under the new rule, anglers who catch smallmouth bass in the Shields River upstream from the Chadbourne Dam must kill, keep and report the fish to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks within 24 hours by calling 406-577-7900. Anglers must also submit the whole smallmouth bass to an FWP office within 10 days, providing their name, ALS number and phone number.
The rule was added to the proposed 2021 Montana Fishing Regulations this August. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the new fishing regulations with the added rule at a virtual meeting Thursday.
“Finding smallmouth above the Chadbourne Diversion is cause for concern and could jeopardize ongoing Yellowstone cutthroat trout efforts in the basin,” said Eric Roberts, FWP’s fish management bureau chief, at Thursday’s meeting.
FWP hopes the measure will help slow expansion of the species in the Shields, giving the department time to assess bass populations in the river basin and develop a plan to address bass in Cottonwood Reservoir.
“I appreciate the department staff for getting out in front of this,” said Clayton Elliot, conservation and government affairs director of Montana Trout Unlimited. “We fully support the mandatory catch, kill report on smallmouth on the Shields.”
Travis Horton, fisheries manager for FWP Region 3, said the department still isn’t sure how bass got into Cottonwood Reservoir, but a biologist confirmed in June that they were there.
The reservoir lies in the upper Shields River basin, which has been a target of Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation efforts.
In 2012, the Chadbourne Dam was upgraded to to prevent rainbow trout from swimming upstream and hybridizing with Yellowstone cutthroat, part of a larger Yellowstone cutthroat conservation strategy.
Shortly after biologists discovered bass in the Cottonwood Reservoir, an angler reported catching a smallmouth bass in the Shields River near Clyde Park, more than 10 miles downstream. Horton said biologists are now trying to figure out where the bass found in Cottonwood Reservoir came from by analyzing isotope ratios in the fish.
“If larger fish have the same chemical signature, they probably hatched out there,” Horton said.
Smallmouth bass are well distributed across the central and upper midwestern United States. The bass aren’t native to Montana or the West Coast, but are often introduced in these areas because they’re a popular sport fish.
Horton said FWP is concerned about bass invading the Shields because the species could prey on native cutthroat and whitefish and compete for habitat.
“Moving fish around is certainly a bad idea,” Horton said. “The unintended consequences are huge. Once they’ve moved in, it’s sometimes impossible to get them out.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.