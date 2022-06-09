Those who knew Michael Kardoes loved his humor and his “quick, dry wit.”
“He was very quick on his feet,” said Pastor Kraig Hayden, with the Livingston Christian Center, where Kardoes was a member. “He was funny in conversation and life.”
Kardoes, Livingston’s city manager, died unexpectedly on June 3. He was 50. He is survived by his wife, Nicole Kardoes, and their six children.
Lisa Lowy, the head of human resources with the city of Livingston, said the city offices were quiet without him and his “fantastic sense of humor.”
Kardoes moved to Livingston and became city manager in 2017, after retiring from a 23-year career in the Air Force as a Uh-1 “Huey” pilot, according to his obituary.
Among a list of accomplishments during his time with the Air Force, he received a bronze star for heroic achievement and service in Afghanistan. He he retired as a lieutenant colonel.
City Commissioner Quentin Schwarz helped hire Kardoes in 2017 and has worked with him since.
“I really admired and really liked having somebody come in with fresh eyes to the community,” Schwarz said. “He had a great vision and was a self-starter.”
Lowy was named the temporary interim city manager during a city commission meeting on Tuesday evening.
She served as interim city manager for 18 months, prior to Kardoes being hired.
Melissa Nootz, chair of the city commission, said Lowy’s appointment was necessary, but that the city is still learning the process of hiring a permanent replacement.
“The city staff has been wonderful as we’ve been navigating these uncharted waters together and figuring out how to move forward,” she said. “We’re still in the immediate sort of emergency response mode.”
Lowy worked with Kardoes for five out of the eight years she’s worked for the city. The two were close, she said.
She spoke briefly about her new role as interim city manager, but grew too emotional to answer a question about what she’d most miss about Kardoes.
In an email, Lowy said answering that question was hard because there was too much to miss to put into words.
The city staff were better professionally and personally from his leadership, she said.
As a “visionary and compassionate leader,” Kardoes allowed his staff to be creative problem solvers and risk takers, she said.
Nootz said Kardoes was able to get a lot done during his tenure with the city.
“When I reflect on Michael, I think about how much good work he helped move forward with the Commission,” Nootz said.
A few examples on a long list of notable projects included a recently passed growth policy, the downtown infrastructure upgrade project and updates to city code, she said.
But for many, Kardoes was much more than his career.
“He’ll be missed more than just a city manager. He’s a good friend and an asset to the community,” Schwarz said.
Kardoes had a large presence at his church, the Livingston Christian Center, and was an active member of Livingston, Hayden said.
He and his wife helped run the youth ministry program, AWANA and young adult programming at the church.
And, he also took on a lot of “extra-curriculars,” like helping rewire the church’s phone systems and updating the computer system.
As part of the congregation, Hayden said “he was very integral.”
“He was strong in his faith and we’re able to rest and rely on that,” Hayden said. “He leaves a big hole in the lives of anybody who knew him.”