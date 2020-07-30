A plane carrying three people that crashed Thursday was found later afternoon near Ennis, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman confirmed.
Officials did not say if anyone survived the flight traveling between Helena and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Madison County Sheriff Phil Fortner said a passenger in the plane called to report that it had crashed somewhere in the Madison range between Ennis Lake and Big Sky. He said law enforcement was initially unable to pinpoint an exact location of the incident.
A crew in a medical helicopter were checking coordinates of where the call came from but were unable to locate the plane. Fortner said other aircrafts early Thursday afternoon were also conducting “air search and rescue missions.” No further information was released.
In an emailed statement, Allen Kenitzer, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said a twin-engine plane with three passengers is “presumed to have crashed under unknown circumstances” in mountainous terrain Thursday morning.
The FAA will release the aircraft’s tail number after investigators verify it at the site of the incident. FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft incidents.
