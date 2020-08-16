Gail's self-interview

Gail’s retirement selfie interview 8.10.20

Q. So you’re retiring, how do you feel about that?

A. I feel excited, a little scared. When Keith and I were driving away from our wedding 39 years ago, I said it feels like we’re holding hands and jumping off a cliff together. Retiring feels like that. A big life change.

Q. What do you plan to do?

A. The three basic things I want to do are do volunteer work, travel again someday, and focus on my family (that includes everything from helping Keith and helping our kids, to researching family history).

Q. You always ask people how old they are. Now the shoe’s on the other foot. How old are you?

A. I’m 69. I’m a grandma! I’m older than the parents of the young reporters we hire nowadays. But Keith and I ran the virtual Sweet Pea 5k on Saturday. Actually for me it was more like a shuffle than running. But I didn’t stop and I finished!

“Not dead yet!” is my motto.

Q. How long have you been a journalist?

A. I’ve worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle as an editor and reporter since February 4, 1983, so that’s more than 37 years. I graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1976 with a master’s degree in journalism, so that’s 44 years ago. I worked at California newspapers in Eureka and Bakersfield for six years before we moved to Bozeman. I think Chuck Johnson or Mike Dennison said I’m one of the longest serving reporters in the state.

Q. Why did you become a journalist?

A. Well, I’m the fourth generation in my family to work for newspapers. My great-grandfather was an editor for the Springfield Union in Massachusetts, my grandfather was a reporter there and an editor for the Providence Journal in Rhode Island, and my aunt was a reporter for the Detroit Free Press and Boston Globe.

That’s my Mom’s side of the family. My Dad loved newspapers and politics, and I remember bringing a New York Times story to show-and-tell in fourth grade.

So in college, when my history professor praised my writing, and my TA suggested I could go into journalism, that was very exciting. I’d always looked up to the journalists in my family as people on a high pedestal, something I could never hope to be good enough to attain.

When I graduated from college in history, there were no jobs for reporters, so I applied to grad school at Berkeley, to learn a trade.

I got in. But then I was afraid to walk into the journalism school. I was afraid they’d look at me and say, “But you’re too short to be a reporter!” and rescind my acceptance. I’m only 5 feet tall. Luckily there’s no height requirement.

My dear grandfather was pretty dubious I would survive in the rough and tumble world of newspapers. So I’m proud that I’ve survived all this time. He retired at 67.

Q. A lot of people think newspapers are dying. What do you think?

A. I believe democracy needs us, imperfect as we are. I believe local newspapers like the Chronicle contribute a great deal to a community, to its sense of cohesion and personality and history. To being well informed about what its government is up to.

Newspapers are clearly in big trouble, failing all over the country, because of competition from the Internet, hedge funds buying them up and sucking them dry, and young people especially preferring to read the news online, yet online editions only earn a fraction of the ad revenue.

It’s pretty discouraging. Maybe we should consider the nonprofit model and beg for money, which seems to be working for public radio. Or find a rich billionaire like Jeff Bezos.

I do worry about our future. Before my family had four generations of reporters, they were four generations of shoemakers, making shoes and boots by hand, and they were put out of business by new technology — shoe factories. Déjà vu all over again.

But I still believe the country needs us. We must find a way to keep going.

Q. What have been your favorite stories at the Chronicle?

A. Wow, that’s a tough one.

I’ve been so lucky to get to interview and cover amazing, inspiring people, often thanks to covering MSU.

Eva Schloss, the Holocaust survivor and stepsister to Anne Frank.

Elouise Cobell, the Blackfeet woman who fought for years to win back billions of dollars stolen from Native Americans.

Bryan Stevenson, who fought to get justice for Black death row inmates in Alabama and created the national memorial to lynching.

MSU students who volunteered with Engineers Without Borders to bring clean water to villages in Kenya.

Barney Old Coyote, a Crow code talker in World War II who later helped start MSU’s Native American studies.

I got to meet Lech Walesa, who led Poland’s Solidary movement against the communist regime, author Salman Rushdie, humanitarian Dr. Paul Farmer. I got to cover the amazing Maya Angelou.

And I wrote some long profiles of Dorothy Eck, a Bozeman housewife who fought for rewriting the Montana Constitution and replacing smoke-filled rooms with open government.

As a devoted history major, I have loved having the chance to write about history — including profiles of Bozeman’s colorful founders, John Bozeman and Nelson Story.

I think I wrote the first full story in the Chronicle’s history on the tragedy of the 1870 Baker Massacre by U.S. troops from Bozeman’s Fort Ellis, who killed the wrong Blackfeet village, filled with women, children and old men.

I’m proud that, while no one in town was really celebrating Bozeman’s 150th anniversary in 2014, I realized this milestone was coming up and wrote a big feature story (“Gamblers and dreamers: Wild West town of Bozeman 150 years ago”).

I’ve won lots of newspaper awards over many years, and one I’m proudest of is the smallest plaque — for a 1993 series I wrote on abortion. I interviewed Bozeman’s only abortion doctor, the MSU grad student who later went to prison for trying to set her medical office on fire, volunteers who helped young women with unwanted pregnancies — a wide range of people and viewpoints – and won the Montana Newspaper Association’s community service award.

I’m proud that Bob Rydell, MSU history professor, said when he was updating MSU’s centennial history book for its 125th anniversary, he relied a lot on my reporting. Newspapers really are the first draft of history.