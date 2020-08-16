Some decades ago, Gail Schontzler’s grandfather pulled her aside to give her advice. He had worked as a newspaper reporter and editor all his life. Now he had a granddaughter who seemed to be following in his footsteps.
He wanted to save her from the not-so-lucrative and rough-and-tumble world of newspapers. He suggested she go into public relations.
Fortunately, she didn’t listen. She couldn’t do that, she thought. She wanted to stay in journalism and fight the good fight.
And stay she did, spending more than four decades as a reporter and editor, including 37-and-a-half years here at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
She retired last week, capping off her career in the most fitting way possible: staying up until near midnight to cover a marathon Bozeman School Board meeting.
Her tenure at the Chronicle is one of the longest of any reporter in the state in recent memory, rivaled only by a handful of recently retired journalists.
She saw and survived a lot of change in that time, both in Bozeman and at the Chronicle itself. When she started, it was an afternoon paper with an office downtown. It’s now a morning paper with an office on the west side of town.
Reporters and editors came and went by the dozen. But the Chronicle could always count on Schontzler being around, the piles of papers and records on her desk growing taller and less structurally sound with each passing week. Her boundless institutional knowledge of all things Bozeman and Montana proved invaluable for all of her colleagues.
“She knows the people. She knows the stories, and she knows the permutations of those stories,” said Dennis Swibold, a University of Montana journalism professor who worked with Schontzler at the Chronicle from 1984 to 1989.
The announcement that she was retiring surprised a lot of people she’d worked with over the years. At times, you could convince yourself she might never leave. Her motto — “Not dead yet!” — gave the impression she might never stop. But now, at age 69, she has decided it’s time to move on.
For Scott McMillion, who worked as a Chronicle reporter from 1988 to 2008, her impending departure raised an important question: “How big of a dumpster are you going to get to clean off her desk?”
Born in Rhode Island, Schontzler’s family moved to California when she was 11. They lived in what would become Silicon Valley.
Journalism and newspapers were always a part of her life. In addition to her grandfather, her great-grandfather and aunt also worked in newspapers. She remembers bringing a copy of the New York Times to show-and-tell in fourth grade.
After studying history at the University of California-Santa Cruz, she decided to go to graduate school for journalism at UC-Berkeley. Her first job after graduating in 1976 was at a paper in Eureka, California.
She covered crime, which meant she wound up chasing several murders. One was “body-less,” meaning the body was missing until a bear dug it up long after the trial and conviction. She learned to translate police scanner traffic. She also interviewed a particularly large member of the Hells Angels one night in a hospital parking lot.
“I was always trying to be brave,” she said. “Braver than I really was.”
In 1978, she took a job as an education reporter at the Bakersfield Californian, a paper about 500 miles south of Eureka. It was there that she met Keith McCafferty, a fellow reporter who would become her husband.
McCafferty, now a novelist and contributing editor at Field and Stream, had always wanted to move to Montana. So they did in 1982, with Schontzler pregnant with their son, Tom.
No job was lined up for Schontzler, but she wanted to get back to work at a newspaper. A few months after having her son, she walked into the Chronicle office and told them she’d be interested in any openings.
It just so happened that a wire editor had quit, and that’s how it all began. She claims she wasn’t good at being a wire editor, but she was soon named the city editor — newspaper jargon for assistant manager of the newsroom.
She earned a reputation as a tough editor. When reporters had trepidations about stories, she’d push them. When they didn’t want to do something, she’d talk them into it — or bribe them. And when the stories were done, she always had more questions, more details she wanted out of them.
Swibold was one of the reporters who worked under her. He recalled being on the phone with a source once and having Schontzler telling him what to say.
“I’ve got the phone in one ear, and she’s talking to me in the other ear,” Swibold said.
She held that position for a decade. Editing wasn’t her favorite thing. When something went wrong, she’d feel like it was all her fault. She didn’t like that.
Getting back to reporting appealed to her.
“Being a reporter, you get out, get to meet people more, interview interesting people,” Schontzler said. And, “you get to put your byline on your work.”
In 1993, the managing editor gave her the chance to cover the Montana Legislature. She took it, and she’s been a reporter ever since, the paragraphs and bylines and clips stacking up.
Ask for her favorite story and she’ll send a list too long to read. Coverage of some big names stand out — Salman Rushdie, Maya Angelou, Jane Goodall — but so do stories about all kinds of subjects.
She became best known for her education coverage, which many considered among the best in the state. People in Bozeman’s K-12 schools and in the halls of Montana State University got to know her well.
Tracy Ellig, a spokesman for MSU, has dealt with her a lot over the years, answering her pointed questions and finding information for her. He was also a Chronicle reporter for three years in the mid 1990s, and he recalled her regularly grilling him on his stories. Being a spokesman for the university wasn’t much different, he said.
He and Mike Becker, another MSU spokesman and former Chronicle staffer, bought a crowbar and got it engraved for her as a retirement gift — you know, because she did so much prying over the years.
“I don’t know anybody who’s been in the business as long as she has,” Ellig said. “She never lost the faith of what it means to work in journalism.”
Schontzler also has a life outside of the newsroom. Two kids, both fully grown, one grandkid. Over the years, she’s been in book clubs and French classes. She keeps a garden. She and McCafferty hike, and they like to explore Yellowstone National Park.
And then there are her friends, like Duncan Bullock, who met Schontzler not long after she’d moved to Bozeman. Their families have spent a lot of time together since, and Bullock is looking forward to her friend having more free time.
“I’m hoping we’ll be able to walk together and just have more quality time,” she said.
When I told Schontzler I planned to write a story about her, she seemed hesitant. It’s uncomfortable to be on the other side of the phone when a reporter calls. But she agreed to be interviewed, so we set a time to talk for last Monday.
A couple hours before the interview, she sent me an email with this subject line: “Selfie interview — I couldn’t help myself.”
It was an 1,100-word Q&A with herself. It covered a lot of ground I’d planned to ask about — like what’s next for her.
“The three basic things I want to do are volunteer work, travel again someday, and focus on my family (that includes everything from helping Keith and helping our kids, to researching family history),” she wrote.
There was one question she didn’t ask herself: Why now?
She told me the job is getting harder. Reporting requires a certain amount of tug-of-war between reporter and source, and she said she doesn’t have it in her to keep that fight going.
“I don’t have as much energy for that as when I was younger,” she said. “It’s a hard job and it’s a fun job.
A reduction in energy isn’t something anybody at the Chronicle has noticed. Ever.
“Besides being a wonderful writer, Gail is the most prolific reporter I’ve ever come across,” said current Chronicle editor Nick Ehli. “By far.”
Her last day was the perfect example. She filed one story in the afternoon and then tuned in to the Bozeman School Board meeting, where trustees were set to vote on reopening plans for the schools.
Several hours later, she filed her final story but stayed awake to watch the rest of the meeting. Just before 11:50 p.m., she texted me her final update.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.