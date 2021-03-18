Support Local Journalism


A North Dakota man died skiing at Bridger Bowl on Tuesday.

Robert Allen Erickson, 63, fell and sustained head trauma, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's office. He was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, where he died. 

The cause of death was ruled as blunt force neck trauma, according to the sheriff's office. It is unclear whether Erickson was wearing a helmet at the time. 

The sheriff's office release didn't provide any further information.

It is the second death at Bridger Bowl this winter. In February, a 21-year-old skier died after falling into a tree well at the ski area.

Earlier this month, a Texas man died while skiing at Big Sky Resort. 

