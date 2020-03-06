Despite a dry November and December, snowpack totals in river basins across Montana have improved and are near to above normal for this time of year.
The progress is thanks to normal to record-setting snowfall in February in mountain ranges that supply water to regional rivers and streams, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Water Supply Outlook Report for March 1. Abundant snowfall in January also helped the state’s snowpack recover from the drier months.
Statewide, the report said precipitation levels were 137% of normal, compared to 93% of normal around the same time last year.
Lucas Zukiewicz, an NRCS water supply specialist, said in a news release that January and February pulled snowpack totals up from “dismal.” He said future snowfall, spring precipitation and temperatures over the next three months will play a “critical role” in the timing and volumes “we experience during runoff this year.”
“Streamflow prospects for spring and summer look to be near or slightly above average at this time due to the healthy snowpack totals we have in the mountains,” Zukiewicz said.
The first two months of the year proved well for the headwaters of the Gallatin River, with snowpack in many places well above the norm. The basin-wide snowpack for the Gallatin River is at 120% of normal, and mountain ranges that feed into the river saw substantial storms.
During the first two weeks of February, the report said the northern Gallatin Range added a little more than five inches of snow, almost doubling what the range typically receives for the month.
Those storms would also benefit the northern Madison Range where February saw the fourth-highest February snow water equivalent.
The Madison River Basin is at 99% of normal, and the report said sites located on the Madison Plateau south of West Yellowstone all experienced below normal totals for last month. The report said not to panic because the region is heavily favored by southwest flow common in spring.
Thanks to snowfall in January, the snowpack has improved to above normal in the Gravelly, Madison and Tobacco Root mountain ranges that feed into the Madison River.
Ranges that feed into the Upper Yellowstone saw above normal to record-setting amounts of snow fall last month, making the snowpack there well above normal for the basin. The snowpack for January and February put the basin at 115% of normal. Snowpack there looks good, but until the seasonal peak snowpack is clearer, uncertainty remains around what that will look like in the summer.
From Feb. 1 to March 1, snowpack increased in the Jefferson River basin from near normal to well above normal. The report said the Jefferson River saw snowpack at 113% of normal.
