A car went through a guard rail and into the Gallatin River at Deer Creek Bridge on Thursday night, according to law enforcement.
No injuries were reported after a car that was headed north toward Bozeman went through the guardrail of the Deer Creek Bridge after hitting ice from Thursday’s snowstorm, said Trooper Mackenzie Gifford with the Montana Highway Patrol.
“There was a vehicle that had turned off onto the bridge, hadn’t quite made it to the bridge yet, so she went between that vehicle through the guardrail,” Gifford said.
According to calls for service reports from the sheriff’s office, the driver exited the car and was on top of it for a short period of time before wading or swimming to the shore.
Several people called 911 to report the incident.
MHP attached a rope to the car and towed it out of the river later Thursday evening.
Wrecks on icy roads in the canyon are not uncommon, Gifford said.
“Always be aware of changing road conditions and drive slower thank you think you should, especially when it looks icy or wet in that canyon,” she said.
