A wildfire that spread to 400 acres near a prescribed burn outside of Big Sky Thursday afternoon saw no growth overnight, according to Forest Service officials.
The Porcupine wildfire sparked at around 1 p.m. Thursday, about a mile south of the Highway 191 and Highway 64 junction near Big Sky, according to a news release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The wildfire burned through meadows and timber on the eastern side of the Gallatin River.
Forest Service crews had been conducting prescribed burning around Porcupine Creek as part of a multi-year aspen regeneration project.
As soon as Forest Service crews working on the burn detected the wildfire, they responded to it, calling in additional resources, according to the Forest Service.
Firefighters from the Yellowstone Club, the Big Sky Fire Department, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Custer Gallatin National Forest all worked to put out the fire, and prescribed burning was immediately suppressed, officials wrote.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office placed structures on the east side of the Gallatin River north of Big Sky on a pre-evacuation notice. No structures had been damaged as of Friday morning, according to Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Officials wrote that it was initially assumed that the wildfire was caused by embers or a spot fire launched from the prescribed burn. However, investigators are still working to determine an official cause.
Daley said there was over a mile separating the area of the prescribed burn and the area where the wildfire sparked, and there were no additional starts within that distance. In addition, wind was blowing away from the area of the wildfire, and weather conditions were such that a start would be unusual, she said.
Weather conditions were cool and cloudy Thursday, according to Daley.
“If for some reason an ember from a prescribed burn caused the fire, we want to know, because that definitely influences management of the future,” she said.
A few hours after it started, the Porcupine fire had grown to approximately 100 acres. By Thursday evening, it had reached 400 acres. Firefighters managed to contain 30% of the fire’s perimeter.
Daley said on Friday firefighters would be focusing efforts on the fire's northern and northeastern edges, as wind was expected to blow in that direction on Friday afternoon.
By Friday morning, the fire had burned no additional acres, though it had smoldered overnight. There were 28 people from the Forest Service, five engines and one helicopter responding under the unified command of the Big Sky Fire Department and the Forest Service.
Daley said windy conditions are predicted for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning while a cold front moves in. The National Weather Service forecasted a winter storm would hit Big Sky on Saturday night, bringing rain, then 1 to 3 inches of snow.
The Porcupine prescribed burning project was part of a multi-year effort by the Bozeman Ranger District to regenerate aspen stands in the Gallatin Canyon. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Upland Bird Foundation were all partners in the project, according to the Forest Service.
Officials wrote in an October news release that burning would only occur if weather and fuel conditions were optimal. Daley said multiple factors influence a decision to move forward with a burn. On Thursday, all the usual factors and precautions had been addressed, she said.
The Forest Service works closely with the National Weather Service to get accurate “spot” forecasts before and during any burning project, Daley said. Fuel moisture, availability of firefighting resources and smoke dispersal all play a role in a decision. The Forest Service also times burns before storms “so we can get the burn done before mother nature takes care of the rest,” she said.
