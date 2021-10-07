No foul play suspected in Four Corners fire By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Austin Shearman uses a skid-steer to move burned debris away from the remains of his landscaping business office south of Four Corners after a fire on Wednesday. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No foul play is suspected in a structure fire that burned a landscaping company building outside of Four Corners on Wednesday afternoon.Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire District chief Jeremiah R. Hillier said that while law enforcement does not suspect a criminal element played a part in the start of the fire and nobody was injured, the damage was extensive enough that finding a cause will likely not be possible.“It’s going to be undeterminable,” Hillier said. “We don’t suspect any foul play and the damage to the building was so complete that we’re not going to be able to come up with a cause on it.” The fire, which started with a dump truck and burned storage and office space for local landscaping company Shearman LLC, was near the corner of Magenta Road and Access Road just west of Bozeman. Dark smoke from the fire could be seen from town on Wednesday afternoon. One southbound lane of traffic on Interstate 191 was closed for a short stretch on Wednesday afternoon, but it reopened after the fire was extinguished. Hillier said the fire departments on scene used about 16,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. Because the flames started in a pole barn, or a structure made of wood and tin generally used for storage, the fire burned through the storage area quickly and the roof of it had collapsed before firefighters were on scene. The pole barn was attached to an office space. “We had mutual aid from almost everybody in the valley,” said Hillier. “Whether it’s a career department like Bozeman or a 100% volunteer department such as mine here in Gallatin Gateway, we really have to rely on our mutual aid partners.”Those mutual aid partners included Central Valley, Bozeman, Hyalite, Amsterdam and Fort Ellis fire departments, as well as the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the Gallatin County Road Department.Shearman LLC posted to its Facebook page that it’s working to continue business as usual for its customers and is looking to buy a job trailer or other similar equipment to be able to continue its regular services without interruption. Owner Austin Shearman declined additional comment on Thursday afternoon.The Gateway Fire Department, like many fire departments in Montana, is a rural fire department made up entirely of volunteers. It responds to about 400 calls per year, Hillier said, and its call volume has been increasing as more and more people move into the more than 120 square miles it serves.“We just need to remind everybody that, being in rural Montana, that the fire service does the best we can with the personnel and equipment we have, but there isn’t a single department in the county that can do it by themselves,” Hillier said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mutual Aid Jeremiah R. 