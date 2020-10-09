A new Gallatin County District Judge was sworn into office on Friday, replacing the county’s first female judge to hold the position.
Peter Ohman, 51, replaced Gallatin County District Judge Holly Brown, who retired this year. The swearing-in ceremony was live streamed and Ohman’s parents attended, occasionally snapping photos of the event.
During the ceremony, Brown said she’s known Ohman for 23 years and talked about how she was fortunate to hold Ohman’s daughter when she was first born. Before handing over the “well-worn gavel,” Brown described Ohman as an avid skier and mountain biker.
“Stay calm. Watch for rocks. And paddle hard,” Brown told Ohman.
Ohman told the Chronicle before the ceremony that he’s looking forward to settling into the position.
“I know it’s going to be a big job, but I’m really looking forward to the challenges” of focusing on broader practice areas and being a judge in a growing county, Ohman said.
Ohman said Brown has helped him in the transition and is getting him up to speed on the court’s agenda.
He said he “absolutely” plans on going to the 2021 Legislature to try and get a fourth judge for the county, an issue that was nearly resolved in the last session.
“There is no doubt that Gallatin County needs a new judge more than any other county in the state,” Ohman said.
Ohman graduated in 1995 from Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon. Since that time, he’s practiced consumer protection, worked as a public defender and held administrative positions in the public defender’s office.
Ohman said he enjoyed the work he did as a public defender, representing low-income clients, because he was helping people who are having a difficult time. He said he was doing what he could to “help them try to turn the corner.”
“I just found it to be satisfying work,” Ohman said.
Ohman’s career has always been dedicated to public service. When Brown announced her retirement earlier this year, he said, he and his family were in a situation that allowed him to “give it a shot.”
The decision came down to whether he wanted to continue doing what he knew or take on more responsibility “and see what I can do to give back to the community in a larger fashion.”
Gov. Steve Bullock appointed Ohman to the position last month. Ohman will be subject to a Montana Senate confirmation hearing during the 2021 legislative session. If confirmed, he will serve the remainder of Judge Brown’s term, which ends in 2025.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.