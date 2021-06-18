A new local youth art foundation is planning a block party and fundraiser Saturday afternoon in west Bozeman, complete with live music, dancing in the street and cold drinks crafted by local brewers and distillers.
The Kaj Seifert Foundation for Aspiring Young Artists exists to help 10- to 16-year-olds get support they need to get started making music an art, like buying their first guitar, helping pay for lessons or sending an aspiring young artist to an art camp.
Kaj Seifert, a musician and professional pilot born and raised in Bozeman, died last July. He was 35. His parents and friends established the foundation to honor his memory and support artistic kids who might not have the support to get involved in making art and music like Seifert did.
“Kaj lived large,” said Chris Seifert, Kaj’s mother and an organizer of the block party.
“He was just one of those people that when he was in the room, you knew it. So this is one way we can give back. He loved music, he loved kids, so we’re going to focus on that for the foundation.”
The block party will close Valley Commons Drive behind the Market at Ferguson Farms starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, when the genre-bending band Hemispheres is scheduled take the stage, Chris said. Playing later in the afternoon are Sam Platts and the Plainsmen and the Crazy Mountain Express, all bands that Kaj either played with or had a connection to.
Wyatt Hicks, who co-owns and runs Single Barrel Liquor & Bar with his wife Dempsey Hicks, was a longtime friend of Kaj’s. He’s not sure how they met — Hicks has lived in Bozeman for about 20 years and Kaj was born and raised here — but their paths crossed at some point during those years and they had been friends ever since. The two played on the same softball team and worked together staining fences for a summer at Kaj’s business, King of Stain.
“He’s just been an extension of our family and our big group of friends, for sure,” Hicks said. “He’s a great friend of mine.”
Hicks and the Single Barrel team had been thinking about doing a community event that could become an annual thing for a while. After checking out state and local licensing requirements, they decided that teaming up with the new foundation would be the best route.
“All the proceeds are going to the charity,” he said. “It’s really just a great kickoff party for a foundation that’s doing great stuff for kids … if you’re looking for something to do on a sunny afternoon, it’s a great place to be.”
Single Barrel’s neighbors, Tanglewood Grill & Tap and Nordic Brew Works, will be providing food and drinks for the partygoers. Wildrye Distilling, Dry Hills Distillery and Bozeman Spirits Distillery will be serving locally made spirits, and Polar Brewing, Outlaw Brewing and Bozeman Brewing will have local craft brews to offer.
A $10 wristband — and a license or other ID that proves the wristband’s wearer is 21 or older — comes with a one drink ticket to sample brews and booze from the local drink caterers, and nonalcoholic drinks will also be available. Children six years old and younger get in free.
“We are just going to have a block party,” Chris said. “It’s time. We’ve all been cooped up so much and it’s just time to celebrate.”
