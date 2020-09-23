It’s been a while since a new movie opened in Bozeman. But “Make Believe,” Teton Gravity Research’s newest ski film, will make its premiere this Thursday at the Starlite Drive-In Theater.
The film follows several athletes — including Bozeman’s Jake Hopfinger and Tim McChesney — through what makes the mountains magic to them, hence the name “Make Believe.” It also celebrates 25 years of Teton Gravity Research, the Jackson Hole-based extreme sports media and gear company founded by brothers Steve and Todd Jones.
“It’s huge for me as an athlete because TGR has the biggest exposure out of anyone and a bigger distribution, so it’s really cool to grow and film with those guys,” said Hopfinger.
Teton Gravity Research, or TGR, recently opened its first permanent Bozeman location after more than a decade of film screenings, mainly at the Emerson Center. The Jones brothers started the company in the mid-90s with the money they made commercial fishing in Alaska.
Since then, TGR has produced over 50 movies about skiing, snowboarding, surfing, biking and rock climbing. “Make Believe” is the most recent of those films, featuring skiing and snowboarding.
“I’ve been watching those movies forever,” Hopfinger said. “It’s awesome to get in on one of them.”
Hopfinger said most of his segment of “Make Believe” was filmed with fellow Bozeman athlete Parkin Costain by Bozeman-based film crew Benshi Creative. (Bozeman athlete Tim McChessney is also in the film.)
“We probably filmed a majority of it in mid-January to the first week of March, kind of before the world got shut down,” he said. “It was pretty cool, because the snow was pretty good in Montana this year so we didn’t have to go crazy far ... I’m really excited to show how it all turned out.”
“Make Believe” premieres Thursday at the Starlite Drive-In at 6465 River Road, with shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. More information on “Make Believe” and tickets to the premiere can be found on Teton Gravity Research’s website, tetongravity.com.
