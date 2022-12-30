A new feature on Apple smartphones and smartwatches intended to alert 911 if there’s been a car crash is having unintended consequences in the backcountry.
In the first 15 days of December, emergency services workers fielded 39 automated crash notifications and 911 misdials from the iPhones of skiers in Big Sky, Yellowstone Club and Bridger Bowl ski areas, according to Gallatin County 911 and Communications.
Of those calls, zero were actual emergencies, said Tim Martindale, the director of 911 center. The 39 calls were out of 358 total hang-ups through Dec. 15.
Apple smartwatches have had a fall detection feature for several years, which Martindale said has resulted in some automatic emergency calls.
The feature on new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pros uses a variety of sensors to detect if there’s been a crash, according to Apple’s website, including measuring sudden changes in speed, jolts and abrupt changes in direction and “sounds of an impact.”
Aside from those sticking to the bunny hill, most skiers and snowboarders fit those criteria.
If your phone dials 911, Martindale asks that you stay on the line and answer all questions from a 911 operator, including your location, what you’re doing and if the call was an accident.
If you’ve dialed 911 and hung up, answer the call back from a 911 operator or other emergency responder and answer all questions. It’s the 911 center’s policy to call back twice after a 911 hang up.
Those questions help staff determine if there’s an emergency or if it’s a false report.
“Help us get through the process so we know if we’re dealing with a true emergency,” Martindale said.
Law enforcement is always alerted of 911 hang-ups and are always dispatched to 911 hang-ups originating from landlines, Martindale said.
It gets trickier with cellphones, Martindale said. If a 911 operator doesn’t hear sounds of distress or anything suspicious and see the cellphone’s location is on a ski hill “we’ll give the information to law enforcement but the likelihood of sending search and rescue is very little.”
Still, every call takes up valuable time for busy dispatchers.
“It ties up the 911 line, and it’s taking one of our staff from answering calls and being on the radio,” Martindale said.
The feature can be disabled. That should be done at the iPhone owner’s discretion and risk, Martindale said.
Other parts of the country have reported a similar issue with Apple’s new tech, including at ski areas in Colorado which are fielding dozens of calls a day, the Colorado Sun reported.
And it’s not just skiers. The Wall Street Journal reported that people riding roller coasters were triggering the emergency calls.
“The feature was built with great intentions and it’ll potentially save someone’s life but on the other side … there are bugs with it. This is one of those off-shoots that we’re now dealing with,” Martindale said.
