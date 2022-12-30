Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A new feature on Apple smartphones and smartwatches intended to alert 911 if there’s been a car crash is having unintended consequences in the backcountry.

In the first 15 days of December, emergency services workers fielded 39 automated crash notifications and 911 misdials from the iPhones of skiers in Big Sky, Yellowstone Club and Bridger Bowl ski areas, according to Gallatin County 911 and Communications.

Of those calls, zero were actual emergencies, said Tim Martindale, the director of 911 center. The 39 calls were out of 358 total hang-ups through Dec. 15.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.