West Yellowstone’s fire department is developing plans to build a new fire station on Forest Service land north of Hebgen Lake, officials said Thursday.
The Hebgen Basin Fire District’s single-engine station would be along Highway 287, about eight miles west of the highway’s intersection with Highway 191.
District officials have been discussing the new station for eight or nine years, according to Shane Grube, the district’s fire chief. The Forest Service wrote that the new station would “enhance and extend” wildfire response in the area.
The station would be the fifth in the Hebgen Basin Fire District, which services West Yellowstone and the Hebgen Basin.
Taxpayers in the Hebgen Lake area initially requested a closer station to help lower the cost of insurance, Grube said. Fire trucks in the district will respond to homes farther out in the district, but because of long distances, insurance can be more expensive.
Since the proposed site is on Forest Service land, the fire district needs to obtain a special-use permit from the agency before construction can begin, Grube said.
Permit approval requires an National Environmental Policy Act review, which Grube estimated could take four to five months.
Grube said the proposed site works out because it’s five miles away from the district’s boundary and the nearest fire station. He eventually hopes to station an ambulance at the new site.
