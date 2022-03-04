Biathlon enthusiasts have something to look forward to this weekend: the grand opening of a new biathlon stadium in Bridger Canyon.
The nonprofit Crosscut Mountain Sports Center will have a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday to commemorate the new biathlon stadium's opening. A pair of biathlon races are scheduled before and after the ribbon cutting, too.
The new stadium is the culmination of the first of a three-phase project meant to keep Crosscut on pace with Bozeman’s rapid growth.
“The biathlon stadium is sort of the crowning achievement of the phase one project of our future growth,” said Laurie Stahle, the nonprofit’s spokesperson.
Stahle said the new stadium expands on the original’s 12 targets and stalls to 30. Having at least 30 targets is required to be considered as a host for world cup biathlon events, she said.
The sport is a combination of Nordic skiing and rifle marksmanship. Participants will typically use a bolt-action .22 long rifle with open sights, skiing trails and stopping to take aim at targets down range.
Crosscut’s program director Seth Hubbard said that getting a bigger stadium with more targets was the biggest step toward getting closer to hosting a world cup event. More still needs to be done to get licensed with the International Biathlon Union — the sport’s governing body.
“Being at the point where ... we’re using the same targeting system that they use in Beijing, that’s a big step,” Hubbard said.
The first thing to know about the new stadium is that it is big, with at least a couple hundred feet from the first and last targets at the shooting range, Stahle said. The targets are underneath an awning, and further behind them is a massive concrete ballistic wall.
Ski loops lead into the stadium, allowing for participants to slide into a stall and take aim.
Stahle said that the new stadium is more like two shooting ranges in one. Paralympic biathlon targets are downrange, too.
Those targets differ from others, providing options for standing, sitting and visually impaired athletes.
The new and improved shooting range is just one component of the stadium. A new control building for the electronics that control the targeting system was added, too.
Stahle said that a bridge was built over the stadium’s access road with ski and bike trails going over the top. The parking lot has been expanded to provide 200 new parking spaces.
Paved trails called roller ski loops were added, too, which Stahle said people can use in the offseason to train on roller skis.
The ribbon cutting begins Sunday at 11 a.m. A biathlon race composed of elite participants and International Biathlon Union athletes will take place prior to the ceremony. Another race, welcome to any who want to try the sport out, will be held after the ribbon cutting.