Bozeman Democrat Cora Neumann has announced her bid for Montana’s second congressional district, joining the expanding field of candidates vying for the yet-to-be created open seat.
Neumann is the third Democrat to announce for the seat and is set to face off against Montana House Rep. Laurie Bishop and Monica Tranel in the primary. Who and where she — or the other candidates — will represent is still uncertain with the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission still waiting for census data before any lines can be drawn.
Bishop is serving her third term in the Montana House of Representatives, while Tranel — who filed with the Federal Election Commission in early July — lost her 2020 bid for the Montana Public Service Commission to Jennifer Fielder. Neumann previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 but dropped out when former Gov. Steve Bullock entered the race in June 2020.
Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Al Olszewski are running against each other in the Republican primary.
Neumann said in an interview on Monday that she has spent her career working with families across Montana. She hopes to bring that same family-based approach to help cut through party lines in Washington, D.C.
“I am running for this seat because I think Montana families deserve a strong, independent voice in Washington,” Neumann said.
Neumann said her congressional campaign would focus on fighting for good jobs and wages in Montana. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry reported that as of May, the state’s unemployment rate sits at 3.6%. Gallatin County’s unemployment rate sits at 2.7%. Nationwide, unemployment was at 5.8% in May.
Despite these promising state numbers, the labor force in the state has decreased by about 10,000 workers between April 2020 and May 2021.
A lack of affordable housing in Bozeman is a symptom of a lack of well-paying jobs, Neumann said.“People shouldn’t have to work multiple jobs to support their families,” Neumann said.
Neumann said she supports Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s recent bipartisan infrastructure bill. The $1.2 trillion package could lead to good jobs and wages in Montana, she said.
Neumann, a public health expert, launched the nonprofit advocacy group We Are Montana during the pandemic. The goal, she said, was to help spread information on COVID-19 and provide personal protective equipment to rural health leaders across Montana.
She also supports Gov. Greg Gianforte’s vaccine rollout plan. Roughly 47% of Montana’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, well below the since-passed 70% benchmark set by the Biden administration.
Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter