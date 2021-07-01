LIVINGSTON — The early stages of the race for Montana’s newly awarded second congressional seat are beginning to heat up with a pair of campaign announcements made on Thursday.
State Rep. Laurie Bishop, a Livingston Democrat, and former state senator and representative Al Olszewski, a Kalispell Republican, announced their bids for the yet-to-be created second congressional district of Montana. Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke filed to run in the 2022 race in late April.
The creation of the new congressional district is based on data from the 2020 Census. Montana’s population grew just over 9% from the 2010 Census, with a new population of 1,085,225. Montana lost its second congressional seat in 1993.
Bishop announced her bid at Sacajawea Park on Thursday morning in her hometown of Livingston. Bishop has been in the state Legislature since 2017 and is set to serve until 2023 after winning re-election last year. She is the first Democrat to announce a bid for the new congressional seat.
Bishop said at the campaign announcement that she intends to focus on issues with affordable housing, the expansion of broadband access for telehealth patients and public lands, saying that she wants to “keep public lands in public hands.”
Bishop found early success in the Montana Legislature as a freshman legislator in 2017. She sponsored House Bill 142, or the Montana Mental Health Parity Act, which requires insurance providers to give coverage to mental health on the same level as physical health.
The representative for House District 60, which includes Livingston and a stretch of U.S. 191, credits living in a small town with a tight-knit community as a determining factor in her decision-making.
“I look forward to bringing these lessons from our small town to Washington, D.C.,” Bishop said at the campaign announcement.
Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon, announced his bid for the second congressional seat with a press release sent soon after Bishop’s campaign announcement. Olszewski made a formal announcement of his campaign in Kalispell at a Flathead Liberty Coalition event Thursday night.
Olszewski ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2020 but lost in the primary last summer to now Gov. Greg Gianforte. He last served as a state senator in 2020 and as a representative in 2015. Olszewski’s signature piece of legislation came in 2017 with Senate Bill 352, which established the Montana Ballot Interference Prevention Act.
BIPA was added as a ballot referendum in the 2018 general election, and was passed by Montana voters. The act restricted third-party collection of absentee ballots and became a target for lawsuits by the ACLU of Montana and the Native American Rights Fund.
A Yellowstone County District Judge ruled in 2020 that the act was unconstitutional because it exacerbated issues rural Indigenous voters face.
Drew Zinecker, an aide to Olszewski, said that the campaign is focused on defeating Zinke in the Republican primary. Zinecker, and Olszewski’s campaign website, touted the candidate’s conservative voting record rating from the American Conservative Union, which stands at 88%. The same political group gave Zinke a 69% conservative voting record.
Zinke formally announced his bid for the new seat in June. The Zinke campaign but did not respond to a request for comment made through the campaign website.
Jeremy Johnson, associate professor of political science at Carroll College, said that both Bishop and Oszlewski are not as well known statewide as Zinke, but that that does not count them out of the race. He added that Oszlewski’s losses have helped expose him to a greater audience.
“Just because you’ve lost a couple of times, candidates have come through and won statewide [elections] later,” Johnson said. “If you don’t win the first time you try to come back again.”
But what the new district will look like is still unclear. Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission has been tasked with splitting the state’s single congressional district into two.
The five-person commission has had the authority under the Montana Constitution to change and redraw districts every 10 years since 1973.
Jim Lamson, a member of the Districting and Apportionment Commission, said that they are still waiting for hard census data before the lines are drawn. That data could arrive sometime in July or as late as August. From there the commission has 90 days to draw up several different plan options for the new districts.
But without the data, he and his fellow commissioners have to wait.
“You really can’t draw a line until you get that data,” Lamson said.
Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.