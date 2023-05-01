Montana State Capitol
Buy Now

Clouds settle above the Capitol building in Helena on Thursday, Jan. 26.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As the 68th legislative session approaches the end of its 90-day ride, lawmakers are close to passing a $14.3 million budget for state spending over the next two years, funding everything from Medicaid to education to law enforcement.

The Montana Legislative Branch only has one constitutional requirement and that is to provide a balanced budget for the next two years. House Bill 2, sponsored by Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, is the key bill that holds that budget. Other appropriation bills are brought into the process to help direct how some of that money is spent.

The budget in HB 2 totals about $14.3 billion and is broken up into five different sections: health and human services, natural resources/transportation, public safety, general government and education. The bill sets spending for two fiscal years, with $7 billion being allocated to 2024 and $7.3 billion being allocated in 2024. The total budget is more than the governor's original proposed budget by about $1.5 million. The 2024-2025 biennium budget is $1.66 billion more than the 2022-23 budget, which totalled about $12.7 billion.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Caven Wade is a student reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association, the Montana Newspaper Association and the Greater Montana Foundation. He can be reached at caven.wade@umontana.edu.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.