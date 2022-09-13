Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Concerns of a Republican supermajority and preventing the “Californianization” of Bozeman are at the center of the race for House District 62.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Ed Stafman will face Republican political newcomer Marc Greendorfer in the Nov. 8 general election.

Stafman said experience he gained from his first legislative session and work on committees during the interim — coupled with his experience as a lawyer and rabbi — would make a big difference.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.