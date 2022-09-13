Concerns of a Republican supermajority and preventing the “Californianization” of Bozeman are at the center of the race for House District 62.
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Ed Stafman will face Republican political newcomer Marc Greendorfer in the Nov. 8 general election.
Stafman said experience he gained from his first legislative session and work on committees during the interim — coupled with his experience as a lawyer and rabbi — would make a big difference.
For example, Stafman chaired the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee.
That committee has produced eight bills for the next session, including proposed legislation that would affect mental health services for children and adults.
“Bringing folks together to actually make a difference, I find just incredibly rewarding,” Stafman said.
Greendorfer, a California native, moved to Bozeman during the early stages of the pandemic with his wife. Greendorfer is a lawyer and founder of corporate law practice Tri Valley Law.
He decided to run for public office because he is worried that Bozeman could become the next Portland, Seattle or San Francisco.
“I’m worried that Bozeman is going to become the next Portland, Seattle, San Francisco. I’m worried that the influx of people, like me unfortunately, are going to change the nature of the town and the state,” Greendorfer said.
Property taxes and abortion rights are issues that the pair of candidates have heard time and again while knocking doors.
Stafman said that he would work on property tax reform if reelected. He supported Democratic Rep. Jim Hamilton’s “circuit breaker” bill last session, which Stafman said would have placed an income-based cap on property taxes.
Stafman said he would also like to see second home owners and investors pay a higher property tax than people who live in their homes.
He said that there are a lot of second home owners who don’t live in the state and don’t pay income taxes while their main contribution is through property taxes.
“Yet they pay at the same rate as those of us who’ve been living in our home for years and watched the rates go up and up,” Stafman said.
Greendorfer offered two solutions. One could be a Montana version of California’s Proposition 13. That change to the California tax code put limits on the property tax rate and limited future property tax increases, according to an overview of California property taxes.
Greendorfer’s proposed version would focus on primary residential homes, and place caps on the amount of property tax that can be charged each year based on a baseline assessed value.
Another option could be using the state’s $1.4 billion budget surplus to provide some form of property tax relief — a solution that some Republicans in the Legislature have suggested for a proposed special session.
Immediate relief for people on a strict income that cannot afford their property tax bills could be a solution from the proposed special session, but there needs to be a long term plan to restructure the property tax system, he said.
“It kills me to see good people in this neighborhood, who made this neighborhood, be forced to think about moving because they can’t pay property tax,” Greendorfer said.
Stafman said that the Republican platform, which was adopted in July, seeks to ban abortion in the state, effectively imposing a particular religious view on others.
The platform supports a “complete ban on elective abortions.”
Stafman is concerned that if Republicans gain a supermajority, there would be attempts to change the state constitution — like limiting or abolishing the right to privacy, which protects access to abortions in Montana.
“I can’t tell you how many people have told me I’m a Republican, but I’m not voting for these Republicans now,” Stafman said. “I’ve had women cry in fear.”
Greendorfer has broken from the Republican platform in different areas, like supporting LGBTQ+ rights and seeking to protect abortion rights. Greendorfer said that he is a strong supporter of abortion rights within limits. He suggested a time frame of 15 or 23 weeks for when abortion could be regulated.
Greendorfer said that he would oppose any legislative effort to restrict the right, and oppose any constitutional effort to change the Right to Privacy “without question.”
“As a Republican who believes that Republicanism means that individuals have rights and that government should be limited, it makes no sense to have the government involved in these types of personal decisions,” Greendorfer said.
