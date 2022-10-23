A Republican political newcomer hopes to flip a Bozeman state House district that has sent a Democrat to Helena for the last decade.
Meanwhile, the incumbent Democrat is looking for his second term.
James Cocco hopes to best Rep. Kelly Kortum in House District 65, which has elected a Democratic candidate four out of five times in the last 10 years — the last two races saw Democrats winning the district by over 1,000 votes.
Cocco has promised that he would stay loyal to the U.S. and Montana constitutions, while Kortum is concerned over attacks to democracy and the protection of rights, like voting rights, in Montana.
“Our rights are on people’s minds right now because of the onslaught of bills attacking all of those rights in the last legislative session,” Kortum said in an interview.
The pair agree that affordable housing is a top issue in their district.
Cocco was unavailable for an interview but provided an emailed response to questions. He said that people cannot be prevented from moving to Bozeman. The best way to address growth is to not add “extra government bureaucracy and expenses to an already expensive market,” Cocco said.
“Bozeman shouldn’t be a playground just for the wealthy,” Cocco said.
Cocco pointed to regulatory reform, workforce development and private sector construction as solutions for affordable housing.
Kortum said addressing the housing crisis would be on the top of his priority list.
“I personally lost a lot of friends (moving) out of state that couldn’t afford to live here anymore,” Kortum said.
One solution could be workforce housing incentives for large employers, like Montana State University or Bozeman Health. He said those employers bring in a lot of employees that eat up housing that longtime residents typically live in.
Tied into the affordable housing issue are property taxes.
Kortum said that property taxes affect housing prices and rent, and have increased in the last 20 years because of a decline in state funding of schools.
“It has caused the burden to go from the state to all the local governments, therefore, forcing the local governments to ask for more tax dollars from the taxpayers as opposed to out of state coffers,” Kortum said.
The first solution would be to properly fund public schools, Kortum said.
That funding could come from the $1.4 billion surplus. Kortum said that the surplus was not the product of an excess of state revenue, but instead the result of underfunding state programs.
“We can just use the money that we’ve not spent on critical government services,” Kortum said.
Another path could be changing the state’s income tax bracket. Kortum said that the change to income tax brackets two decades ago made the highest and lowest earners in the state pay nearly the same percentage of income tax.
“Instead of fighting over sales tax or property tax, we should go back and look at the cause of this problem, which was the weird change in income tax 20 years ago, we could properly fund all of these core institutions,” Kortum said.
Cocco said that the surplus looms large in the upcoming session, and that if he were a legislator, he would have voted for a special session on the surplus.
“I would like to see that money put into some type of trust in which the dividends would be used in the form of grants to Montana towns in need of services, infrastructure or other pertinent needs,” Cocco said.
The candidates also have issues important to them they’d like to focus on in Helena.
Kortum is passionate about internet infrastructure. He believes that the state is misusing or squandering COVID-19 relief money to deliver internet services in Montana.
Kortum said that a new law passed in the last legislative session, Senate Bill 51, disproportionately helped out-of-state corporations. That law provided a five year property tax exemption for internet service providers that laid fiber optic or coaxial cable for internet access.
The incumbent said that he would like to repeal or adjust that law to where it does not help corporations make more money.
Cocco said that it is important to address increases in fentanyl and drug-related crime.
He said that there has been an increase in fentanyl and “other Mexican-made narcotics” in the state, and that he would support legislation poised to “curtail this blight that is growing each day.”
Ensuring law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to address the “growing drug problem,” and visibly and vocally supporting them are important to Cocco.
Cocco said that private and public partnerships are often overlooked when addressing substance abuse issues.
“I will be relentless in my fight to improve mental health services and substance-abuse facilities and resources in our state,” Cocco said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.