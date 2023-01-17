A bill that could give renters in Montana refunds on their rental application fees faced its first test in a committee hearing Tuesday.
House Bill 233, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, was heard by the Montana House Judiciary Committee. The bill aims to refund application fees to applicants that aren’t rewarded a rental unit, minus the costs of services like background checks. The committee did not take action on the bill Tuesday.
Kortum said during the hearing that the bill could be a part of a multi-pronged approach to solving the ongoing housing crisis in the state.
According to economic data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, Montana’s rental vacancy rate dropped to 4.1% in 2021. For comparison, the vacancy rate was 6.9% in 2016.
The last few years have seen an “unprecedented demand” to live in Montana, and driven competition for rental properties, he said. Application fees for background checks and administrative costs can range between $20 and $100, he added.
“Some spend more than a month’s rent just hunting for a place that they’ll never get to live in,” Kortum said.
Nearly all of the testimony during the hearing was in support of HB 233. Much of the support focused on issues that students have during the rental application process.
Maggie Bell, speaking on behalf of the university student lobbying arm Montana Associated Students, said that because of a lack of housing students are being forced to apply to up five rentals.
She added that students cannot afford to rack up that many application fees.
“This economy is harsh, but it’s especially harsh for college students working entry level jobs where a full eight hour shift can barely get you a trip to a grocery store,” Bell said.
John Sinrud, lobbyist and president for the Montana Landlord Association, was the lone opponent of the bill. Sinrud said that the bill “was not needed.”
He added that the bill would remove the ability for property managers and landlords to charge for their time to process an application, and that refunding fees would be discounting a property manager’s employees and the work they do.
Committee members narrowed in on Sinrud’s point. Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, questioned why landlords who pay a management company to handle applications should not compensate employees for their time and effort.
Kortum likened the issue to goods and services. He said that an application fee is a tacked on fee, and that the cost of refunding people that were not rewarded the rental property could be rolled into the rent.
Proponents of the bill claimed that application fees not returned to applicants were pocketed by property management companies and landlords.
“Pocketing money may be true, but then I consider that fraud because you’ve paid for something that hasn’t been done,” Sinrud said.
The bill would require that a landlord or property management company must provide a list of how much specific services performed in the application process cost. If a person does not get the rental unit, then the landlord would only be able to keep the money for the specific listed services.
But if the landlord did not perform the service, they have to refund the money, according to the bill text.
Committee member Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, said that the potential renter would have no other way of knowing about the fraud unless they personally followed up.
