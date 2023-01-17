Let the news come to you

A bill that could give renters in Montana refunds on their rental application fees faced its first test in a committee hearing Tuesday.

House Bill 233, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, was heard by the Montana House Judiciary Committee. The bill aims to refund application fees to applicants that aren’t rewarded a rental unit, minus the costs of services like background checks. The committee did not take action on the bill Tuesday.

Kortum said during the hearing that the bill could be a part of a multi-pronged approach to solving the ongoing housing crisis in the state.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

