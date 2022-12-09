Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana’s independent redistricting commission is seeking public input on its latest map that redraws the lines for the state’s legislative districts.

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will have a public hearing Saturday at 9 a.m. in Helena. People can attend in person at the Capitol, register to attend by Zoom or submit written comments to the commission.

People wishing to attend by Zoom have until Friday at 5 p.m. to register on the commission’s website.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.