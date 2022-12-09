Montana’s independent redistricting commission is seeking public input on its latest map that redraws the lines for the state’s legislative districts.
The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will have a public hearing Saturday at 9 a.m. in Helena. People can attend in person at the Capitol, register to attend by Zoom or submit written comments to the commission.
People wishing to attend by Zoom have until Friday at 5 p.m. to register on the commission’s website.
The commission advanced a final tentative legislative map last week after a tie-breaking vote from chair Maylinn Smith. The proposal from Democratic commissioners Kendra Miller and Denise Juneau was ultimately chosen after a week of one-on-one meetings and consensus building.
However, some Republicans have raised questions of whether that map unduly favors Democrats — particularly in its proposed drawing of legislative districts in Belgrade.
The tentative final map splits Belgrade at the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and Frontage Road, creating two districts that culminate at Bozeman High School and West College Street, respectively.
Republican Rep. Jedediah Hinkle represents one of Belgrade’s current legislative districts, House District 67. Hinkle said that the commission has crafted lines to kick incumbent Republican legislators out of office “because of where we live.”
“I think that’s illegal, I think they’re using these lines to benefit their own party in Gallatin County,” Hinkle said.
Ten races from 2016 to 2020 — including the presidential, senate, gubernatorial, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor races — were evaluated to figure out the competitiveness of each district. The statewide average for those races was 57% Republican and 43% Democratic, according to the metric.
Republican candidates won 70% of the time in the proposed district 48. In district 47, Republicans won 10% of the races.
Hinkle said that he would like to see the district lines drawn in a way that does not disenfranchise voters in communities like Belgrade by “diluting those votes with city votes.”
The legislator has requested a bill draft for the 2023 Legislature that aims to create a constitutional referendum legislative redistricting.
He said that in the past, the courts have ruled that the Legislature has no say in redistricting. His bill, which has not been drafted yet, would ask voters to weigh in on adding state redistricting laws to the Montana Constitution.
“They’re not paying attention at all to the statutes that were crafted to prevent gerrymandering,” Hinkle said.
The competitiveness metric is paired with a slate of mandatory criteria and goals the commission passed in July 2021. Democratic Commissioner Kendra Miller said that one of the goals was to not unduly favor a political party in redrawing districts.
Miller said that Republicans on the commission wanted more competitive districts on the map. The Democratic map presented last Monday had eight competitive districts, but the Republican commissioners wanted more, she said.
She added that there are now 10 competitive districts on the map, including the districts in Belgrade. Miller said that the commission worked to not split municipalities. But cities like Belgrade and Whitefish have rapidly growing populations, which led to a split, she said.
“We are drawing a state legislative map, we are not just drawing for one region, one county, so we have to ask ourselves ‘what are the statewide impacts of this map,’” she said.
Republican Commissioner Dan Stusek said that after the map was adopted he and fellow Republican Commissioner Jeff Essmann indicated that they wanted to keep working on the map.
Stusek said that the Republican side of the commission had shown a willingness to compromise and reach competitiveness in their map proposal.
Stusek said that map is likely to change, and hopes people participating in the meeting Saturday will bring a local perspective to the lines on the proposed map.
“Republicans have been willing to and have already shown a willingness to look at competitiveness and fairness in Gallatin County, but ultimately the map that was adopted went the other way,” Stusek said.
