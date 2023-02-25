The bill also aims to provide safeguards against inflation for reimbursement rates.
Those rates fuel a variety of services, including medical, mental and behavioral health care. The lagging rates have put providers in financial binds, with many unable to pay competitive wages to workers.
They are also key in the funding model for skilled nursing facilities, like the Gallatin County Rest Home.
Medicaid reimbursement rates have fallen short since deep budget cuts made to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in 2017.
Caferro described the issues caused by lagging rates as a “tragic and unnecessary” situation. The low rates have caused providers — like social workers and nurses in skilled nursing facilities — to leave their jobs for better pay elsewhere.
“No provider or worker should be expected to sacrifice their own economic well-being to care for others,” she said.
The 2021 Legislature allotted $2.75 million to fund a pair of studies from GuideHouse, which were intended to investigate and bolster lagging Medicaid rates in the state. The studies were completed last year.
Since the completion of GuideHouse’s work, Gov. Greg Gianforte proposed an increase to Medicaid reimbursement rates that fell short of suggested benchmarks within the study for the upcoming biennium budget.
GuideHouse suggested an increase to $278.75 per day for reimbursements. The Gianforte administration countered with an increase of $249 in 2024 that would taper to $238 in 2025.
The Daily Montanan reported that the Joint Subcommittee on Public Health and Human Services voted to increase rates beyond the governor’s suggested level. However those rates still fell short of the benchmark rates in the studies.
A wide-ranging variety of providers and advocate groups, that would be impacted by the rate hike, overwhelmingly testified in support of Caferro’s bill on Friday. In all, 36 people spoke in favor of the bill.
Many touched on how the rates have caused a snowball-effect in loss of workers and services, and how many people that relied on those services are either being sent out of state or asked to travel or relocate to be closer to essential services.
Rose Hughes, executive director of the Montana Health Care Association, said that nursing facility closures throughout the state have caused heartache for families and residents.
“We have a study, we spent the money, we really need to provide the rates that are in that study,” she said.
Megan Bailey, president of the Montana chapter of the National Association of Addiction and Drug Abuse counselors, said that inpatient facilities are struggling to stay open.
Bailey specialized in child trauma, and said that she has sent at least one child a week out of state for services because the services aren’t available in Montana.
“It is impossible with (these) rates to keep things in the black,” Bailey said.
Travis Hoffman, a program coordinator for disability advocacy organization Summit independent Living, spoke on struggles in his life caused by lagging rates.
Hoffman said that for the last year and a half he has been unable to reliably hire caregivers. He said that when care providers are competing for the same pool of workers as the fast food or hotel industries, some are choosing the latter because of higher pay.
“A lack of caregivers has forced me to sleep in my chair some nights,” Hoffman said.
