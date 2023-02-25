Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

There was wide support during a hearing on a bill intended to raise Medicaid provider reimbursement rates to the level found in a state funded study.

House Bill 649, sponsored by Helena Democratic Rep. Mary Caferro, was considered by the House and Human Services Committee on Friday.

Caferro’s legislation aims to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement rates to benchmark levels outlined in a pair of studies produced by GuideHouse, a national consultant. 


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.