A bill that would alter election laws had its first hearing in the Montana House on Tuesday after passing unopposed through the Senate last week.
Vance said the bill would provide additional locations where people could observe election processes.
Under current law, poll watchers are only allowed at the polls, which are typically in county election offices, to observe activities such as voter registration and the sorting of ballots by election judges.
The Secretary of State’s Office supports Vance’s bill.
Elections Director Dana Corson told the House State Administration Committee Tuesday that observers can help ensure counties comply with existing election regulations and can offer suggestions on how to make elections more transparent and efficient.
“Regardless of the different goals and objectives of those wanting to observe elections, that is something that shouldn’t hinder the public’s access to Montana’s election processes,’ Corson said. “One of the benefits from public participation is feedback about what went well and what needs to be improved in elections. We can’t know what that is when some are blocked from the process and others aren’t.”
The Montana Association of Counties and Montana Association of Election Administrators and Clerk and Recorders also voiced support for Senate Bill 93.
No one spoke in opposition to the bill at Tuesday’s hearing.
In Gallatin County, tensions emerged this fall over poll watchers at mail ballot drop sites.
In October, the county election department set up several mail ballot deposit boxes from West Yellowstone to Bozeman in addition to providing postage for people to return their ballots via the U.S. Postal Service.
At the same time, the Montana Republican Party was working with former Republican President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to recruit volunteers to monitor election processes. In Gallatin County, the state party sought volunteers to watch the county election department as well as mail ballot deposit sites in the days leading up to and on Election Day.
In response to the recruitment effort, the election department said observers were only allowed at the county’s polling location in the courthouse on West Main Street in Bozeman. The department said if poll watchers came to ballot drop sites, the officials monitoring the sites could ask them to leave.
The Montana Republican Party then sent a letter to Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, a Democrat, in late October asking that poll watchers be allowed at mail ballot drop sites, but, given the law at the time, the county didn’t have to fulfill that request.
